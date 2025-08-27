“Tom Brady is a fraud” - NFL fans react as rookie QB Cam Miller gets cut by Raiders

Cam Miller had gained fame throughout the 2025 offseason and preseason for Tom Brady's support of him. Unfortunately, not even the GOAT's endorsement could save him from unemployment.On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they had cut the sixth-round rookie quarterback, a day after trading for Kenny Pickett. Also cut from the team was wide receiver Tommy Mellott, his former FCS Championship Game opponent and fellow sixth-rounder who had switched from quarterback after the Draft:A wave of reactions ensued in the aftermath:master_rigo_7 @MasterRigo1LINK@TomPelissero So Tom Brady is a fraud and doesn’t know how to scout qbs okayNFL Dynasty Scout @NFLFantasyDadLINKCam Miller 📉📉📉penguin zer0 @PenguinZer02LINK@TomPelissero LMAOOO raiders are cooked 😭&quot;I would love to see GB add Cam Miller to the practice squad,&quot; one hoped.&quot;Waste of draft picks...&quot; another rued.&quot;Seriously? Not even getting a chance? Crazy,&quot; another gasped.Over three preseason games, Miller completed 20 of 37 passing attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown against an interception. However, he was also sacked seven times for a cumulative loss of 31 yards.Cam Miller had recently been pitched as a backup over Aidan O'ConnellAidan O'Connell's struggles in Las Vegas have been well-documented, and they were a major factor in the team's 2024 collapse to 4-13 after an 8-9 record in 2023 offered a glimpse of hope. To that end, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore saw the possibility of Cam Miller leapfrogging him in the hierarchy.Last week, he wrote:&quot;(Head coach Pete) Carroll is a firm believer in rewarding players who prove they deserve promotions. He won’t hesitate to make a move if Miller shows he’s a better option than O’Connell.&quot;His interception against the San Francisco 49ers led to a walk-off field goal - something that he took responsibility for:“Going into that last play, I told myself, ‘Don’t force the ball,’ and I did. So, there’s a lot of learning lessons. I take full responsibility for that entire drive. I need to be better. I need to prepare better.”Still, he expressed optimism about his prospects of making the 53-man roster:“There’s two things that keep me grounded, and that’s number one, my faith, and number two, I just always compete in everything that I do. So, if I can do those two things, then I think the outcome will take care of itself.”The Raiders begin their 2025 season on September 7 at the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on CBS.