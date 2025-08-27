  • home icon
  "Tom Brady is a fraud" - NFL fans react as rookie QB Cam Miller gets cut by Raiders

“Tom Brady is a fraud” - NFL fans react as rookie QB Cam Miller gets cut by Raiders

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 27, 2025 02:49 GMT
Tom Brady had voucHed for Cam Miller ahead of the Draft - via Getty/CMS
Tom Brady had voucHed for Cam Miller ahead of the Draft - via Getty/CMS

Cam Miller had gained fame throughout the 2025 offseason and preseason for Tom Brady's support of him. Unfortunately, not even the GOAT's endorsement could save him from unemployment.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they had cut the sixth-round rookie quarterback, a day after trading for Kenny Pickett. Also cut from the team was wide receiver Tommy Mellott, his former FCS Championship Game opponent and fellow sixth-rounder who had switched from quarterback after the Draft:

A wave of reactions ensued in the aftermath:

"I would love to see GB add Cam Miller to the practice squad," one hoped.
"Waste of draft picks..." another rued.
"Seriously? Not even getting a chance? Crazy," another gasped.

Over three preseason games, Miller completed 20 of 37 passing attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown against an interception. However, he was also sacked seven times for a cumulative loss of 31 yards.

Cam Miller had recently been pitched as a backup over Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell's struggles in Las Vegas have been well-documented, and they were a major factor in the team's 2024 collapse to 4-13 after an 8-9 record in 2023 offered a glimpse of hope. To that end, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore saw the possibility of Cam Miller leapfrogging him in the hierarchy.

Last week, he wrote:

"(Head coach Pete) Carroll is a firm believer in rewarding players who prove they deserve promotions. He won’t hesitate to make a move if Miller shows he’s a better option than O’Connell."

His interception against the San Francisco 49ers led to a walk-off field goal - something that he took responsibility for:

“Going into that last play, I told myself, ‘Don’t force the ball,’ and I did. So, there’s a lot of learning lessons. I take full responsibility for that entire drive. I need to be better. I need to prepare better.”
Still, he expressed optimism about his prospects of making the 53-man roster:

“There’s two things that keep me grounded, and that’s number one, my faith, and number two, I just always compete in everything that I do. So, if I can do those two things, then I think the outcome will take care of itself.”

The Raiders begin their 2025 season on September 7 at the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

