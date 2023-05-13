Tom Brady has been known to theatrically express his emotions during his legendary NFL career in both positive and negative ways. One of his trademarks has been when he gets fired up and rallies his teammates in the huddle and on the sidelines.

He has also had his fair share of angry moments, including smashing tablets, arguing with referees, and lashing out during press conferences.

Even Tom Brady's own teammates and coaching staff have fallen victim to his outbursts at times. One example is when the New England Patriots faced off against the Buffalo Bills in a game during the 2017 NFL season. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the target in this specific example.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following a drive in the first quarter of the game that resulted in a successful field goal attempt and a 3-0 Patriots lead, Brady was seen screaming at McDaniels when he returned to the sideline. The blow up was apparently in relation to their failed conversion attempt on third to keep the drive going.

Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are ... sorting things out. Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are ... sorting things out. https://t.co/T96qJRSwsk

Why exactly Brady was angry on the sidelines is unclear. It's possible he was frustrated by a play call he disagreed with or annoyed with whatever Josh McDaniels said to him when he was on his way back to the bench.

The quarterback was asked about what happened during his post-game press conference, to which he gave a simple and vague answer.

"Just football."

While Brady and McDaniels appeared to quickly settle whatever differences they were having, Brady went on to have an uncharacteristically bad game. He failed to record a touchdown and threw an interception.

He was picked up by his running backs and defense in this game, as the Patriots recorded 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 23-3 victory.

Their apparent argument didn't affect the outcome of this game and rarely had any negative impact on their careers together. Some of Brady's biggest successes came while McDaniels served as his offensive coordinator in New England.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels' legendary run with Patriots

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels served as the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots for 13 non-consecutive seasons. 10 of them included Tom Brady as his starting quarterback.

They made six Super Bowl appearances as a tandem and won the ring in three of them, while winning the AFC East division in every year of their partnership.

Most of Tom Brady's best individual statistical seasons came with Josh McDaniels as well. Two of his three NFL MVP awards were achieved during their run, including his incredible 50-touchdown 2007 season that included a perfect 16-0 regular-season record.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes