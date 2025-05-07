Tom Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history, including winning seven Super Bowl rings and ten conference championships, with two different teams. He also owns many all-time records among quarterbacks as a result of one of the most legendary careers ever.

He recently joined the Impaulsive podcast for an interview and discussed what made him the consensus GOAT. He credited his competitiveness as one of the biggest driving factors to his success and detailed just how much it impacted his lifestyle.

Brady explained:

"There was a part of me that was a psycopath out there. I was extremely hyper-competitive every day. I didn't just feel like, 'Let's get to Sunday and now is the time.' Like, every day was the time. Every day is the time to give your best, and even if it's just practice, do your best in practice, and I learned that in college. If I didn't do my best in practice, I wasn't going to play on the weekend, because there was no entitlement."

Brady continued:

"I had to work hard to prove to my teammates, 'Hey, I'm ready to go.' I gotta be there, I gotta show up, I gotta be ready. I gotta treat this game like it matters more than anything. Well, when my teammates feel that, guess who else has to raise the bar? My teammates, because I'm bringing the juice every day. So that's what leaders do. Leaders don't have days off, they show up every day."

Tom Brady went on to describe that by him always focusing on getting better every day of the week, it would force his teammates to do the same. He believes that their constant focus on improvements, including having no real days off and no traditional offseason, is what gave them the ultimate edge over their competitors. His leadership in this area likely had a major influence on the New England Patriots' two-decade dynasty.

Tom Brady proved his methods with unmatched winning

Tom Brady winning

Tom Brady proved his admittedly psychopathic methods in the most concrete way possible by winning at a level that no other player ever has. Prior to spending the final three season of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent the first 20 years with the New England Patriots.

He never once had a losing season during their dynastic run and appeared in the Super Bowl in nearly half of his total seasons. He also played at an elite level well into his 40's, which has never really been done before by any other quarterback. He led the NFL in passing in his age 44 season a year after winning a Super Bowl ring, his seventh, with his second team, the Buccaneers.

