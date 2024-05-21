  • NFL
  • Tom Brady gets more bad news, 7x Super Bowl champ made to wait to join NFL owners' table as Raiders ownership bid stalls

Tom Brady gets more bad news, 7x Super Bowl champ made to wait to join NFL owners' table as Raiders ownership bid stalls

By Shivam Damohe
Modified May 21, 2024 12:56 GMT
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
Tom Brady wants a seat at the NFL owners' table, that much is for certain. After investing in more than a couple of sports teams over the last year or so, Brady's ultimate aim - to become an NFL owner - remains unfulfilled.

Brady has been in talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to come on board as a minority owner. However, the rest of the NFL owners are yet to vote on Brady's bid to join the club.

NFL owners will meet in Nashville, Tennessee on May 21 and 22 to discuss a number of issues but Brady's bid to come on board the Raiders ownership group is not expected to be discussed.

Las Vegas Review Journal's Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore reported on May 20 that a vote on Brady's "limited partnership purchase" of the Raiders is unlikely to be put to a vote this week.

How much of the Raiders is Tom Brady looking to buy?

Per ProFootballTalk, Brady is looking to purchase a 5-10% share of the Raiders.

In March this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the situation around the 7x Super Bowl champion's desire to become an NFL owner. Goodell told reporters:

“We go through a very thorough process on all ownership transfers. So we’re just going through that process. We’ve been in touch with their side and the Raiders. I think it’s making progress.”

Conflict of interest brewing? Why NFL is unconcerned with Tom Brady's FOX broadcasting deal interfering with Raiders ownership bid

As things stand, Tom Brady is not officially an NFL owner. He is, however, employed by FOX Sports, who handed the Patriots icon a $375 million deal over 10 years.

Brady will make his broadcasting debut with the Cowboys-Browns game in Week 1. There were some concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest given how much access Brady would have inside practice facilities owning to his FOX gig.

However, NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder dismissed those concerns last week, adding that there are no restrictions over which games Brady can call with FOX this season.

In the meantime, Tom Brady has other investments to rely on. He's a part-owner of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces and has a stake in an English soccer club named Birmingham City FC.

The NFL legend also owns an E1 series team and has invested in a pickleball franchise to keep himself busy in retirement.

