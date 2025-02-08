Tom Brady gets candid about his most emotional moment from 2017 Super Bowl

Tom Brady opened up about his famous 2017 Super Bowl victory when the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in championship history against the Falcons. While most fans remember it for the stirring performance on the field by the quarterback, he recollects a tough time for his family and doing it despite those adversities.

Tom Brady said that his parents have supported him throughout his career. He credited his athletic endeavours as a direct result of the family commitment and then opened up about how his mother was dealing with breast cander at that time. Recounting how his father had to support her through her treatments while their son was seeking sporting immortality, he said on Fox news,

"I was so blessed to have a mom and dad that supported my athletic and career journey every step of the way, and I was had a great foundation about family and about commitment, support for one another. And at the time, my mom was battling breast cancer, and my dad was there supporting my mom through her treatments."

Tom Brady's career aspirations remarkably similar to others despite his legendary status

Tom Brady continued by saying that he really owes his father seeing his commitment to the family. Apart from supporting him and his mother through the challenging times, the quarterback's dad has been there for his sisters and his grandchildren. According to the seven-time Super Bowl winner, he thinks his father is the greatest man he is ever known and like many people around the world, his primary motivation in everything he does is to make his dad proud.

Tom Brady added,

"And it was a very challenging time for our family, and I just think about my dad and the commitment that he's made to her, to my sisters, to myself, to his grandkids, and he's the greatest man I've ever known, and I still feel that way. I try to make him proud in everything that I do."

Tom Brady's 2017 Super Bowl win was among the most memorable but he now has a new job as a Fox analyst. Despite having played multiple championship games, this is the first time he will be calling one. It is a debut in his second career and he will analyze two teams that he has faced and defeated once on the field in the title game. This time, at least one of them will leave with the Lombardi Trophy.

