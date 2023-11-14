Tom Brady is back on the airwaves, and he has plenty to talk about.

On Monday, the legendary former NFL quarterback hosted his weekly edition of the Let's Go podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, and one of the topics was his first-ever meeting with NBA rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama. Drawing parallels with the Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Tom Brady said (Timestamp 18:00):

"I've never looked at someone at their shoulder. He would say you meet him face to face, but I met him face to shoulder. See, he was so tall, and he stood up and he just keeps rising and he's just a really nice young man, very mature... similar to what you just experienced with CJ Stroud."

"It was really fun to meet him and hear about a little bit about his life. It was a fun experience, myself and my son Jack, who really loves basketball, and I love seeing him out there playing and he's got a lot of dreams and basketball."

Tom Brady gives CJ Stroud career advice amidst MVP furor

Speaking of CJ Stroud, the rookie quarterback has exceeded expectations to become an MVP hopeful. He appeared on the show to request advice on how to handle his burgeoning NFL career. Tom Brady told him (Timestamp 11:22)

"I think the important thing I really want you to realize, this is now your job. Everyone, when they come to the game, it's a vacation, it's fun for them... You don't need to be the source of people's entertainment over the course of the season. It's not college anymore."

He continued:

"You're not a camp counselor for everyone's fun activities. You're out there trying to perform, trying to dig deep for your teammates. That requires intense focus for a long period of time. There's discipline that starts in August all the way through the end of the season. And the more you can stay disciplined through that process, the better opportunity you're going to give your team, like you've been doing."

"Football season doesn't start until after Thanksgiving. All the games that matter start in really two weeks. And you've just gotta stay focused."

Stroud's Houston Texans are currently 5-4, good for 2nd in the AFC South.