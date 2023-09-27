Tom Brady recently revealed how retirement played into his 10-pound weight loss. After his more than two-decade playing career, many wondered exactly how Brady would take to retirement, given he has had everything set in stone each day with his football routine.

We have seen so many former players struggle to make the transition from playing to retiring and it takes some need a lot of time to adjust to their new life.

For Brady, given how busy he is with all the off-field ventures that he built while playing, his transition might be easier than most, and he has revealed that his health is now becoming more of a priority.

We have seen some NFL players stop playing, but their eating and training habits go awry and this can lead to weight gain. For Brady, this isn't the case. The seven-time Super Bowl champ revealed on the "Let's Go!" podcast that his physical health is in a good place:

“Yeah, I’m down about 10 pounds, but I’m actually very fit right now. I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.

"You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid.”

Many still can't believe Tom Brady has retired

Many were very skeptical when Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL (for the second time), as we had already seen it before. Brady announced his retirement once before, and then a mere 40 days later, returned for what would be his final NFL season.

Naturally, many held out hope that some way or somehow Tom Brady would emerge during the preseason and announce he was returning to playing.

After over two decades in the sport, some weren't ready to let go of the star that is Brady. But now, with the NFL season up and running, we think he really is done.

Of course, when Aaron Rodgers went down with his injury, the first thought was "Call Brady," but now, we think we can say with some certainty that Brady has finished his NFL career.