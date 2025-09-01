Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason in what could be his final season in the NFL. Tom Brady knows what it's like to embark on an NFL season past the age of 40, and he recently gave his take on Rodgers.Tom Brady was a guest on &quot;Pro Football Focus&quot; on Sunday and was asked by host Cris Collinsworth if there is something in particular Rodgers should do to find success at this stage in his career.Question: &quot;The other one that is so interesting going into this year, Aaron Rodgers, probably the swan song, right? Who knows what could happen, but nobody would understand where he is in his 40s now better than you. And what do you think he has to do to have that great walk-off moment that you had?&quot;Tom Brady replied that Rodgers has shown that he is capable of winning in the NFL. Brady mentioned the Super Bowl XLV win and the playoff experience he has had and that he does have a winning mentality. Brady did admit that as a person ages, there are adjustments that need to be made in order to find success on the field.&quot;It's a great question and, I mean, Aaron's proven that,&quot; Brady said. &quot;He's won a Super Bowl, many championship games. He's a winner and I think what I've always appreciated about him. … When you get older, you got to figure out other ways to succeed because you don't have the same 2011 version of Aaron Rodgers.&quot;&quot;We all have to evolve and grow and there's other ways to evolve and grow. Some of it's more mentally. How do we make the game a little bit more simple for ourselves so that we can execute faster? And then emotionally, you know, how do we connect with our teammates and bring that competitive positive attitude to work every day?&quot;The veteran quarterback is entering his 21st season in the National Football League and will turn 42 years old in December.Aaron Rodgers named Steelers captain ahead of 2025 NFL seasonAaron Rodgers will take the field for the first time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He will do so against his former team, the New York Jets, where he played the last two seasons. He will also step onto the field with the Captain's &quot;C&quot; on his Steelers jersey.On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced which players were selected as their team captains. Rodgers was selected as the offensive captain in his first season with the team. Indicating his teammates feel he is a leader for their squad.Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and special teams/ safety Miles Killebrew were also selected as team captains.