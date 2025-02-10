"Tom Brady was giggling in the corner" - Analyst claims ex-Patriots QB savored Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl loss from Fox booth

As Patrick Mahomes left the field after a rare Super Bowl defeat on Sunday, Tom Brady seemed to enjoy the moment, according to NFL analyst Cousin Sal.

During Monday's episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Sal said that Brady looked thrilled watching Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lose.

"Our boy (Tom Brady) was giddy, too," Sal said. "I think he went like three minutes without talking Brady. He was just like giggling in the corner. Good for him."

Mahomes and the Chiefs were aiming for a historic third straight Super Bowl win but were stopped by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. Mahomes struggled, throwing two interceptions and was sacked six times.

For Brady, the game could have had extra meaning. If Mahomes won, his case as the greatest quarterback of all time would have gotten much stronger.

Since Brady never achieved a three-peat, Mahomes could have done something no other QB did. However, with the loss, Brady’s legacy remains untouched.

Brady won back-to-back titles with the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004, but the team couldn’t win a third straight in 2005, losing to the Denver Broncos in the playoffs.

He also took the Patriots to three straight Super Bowls in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The ex-NFL QB won in 2016 and 2018, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles

After the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes shared a heartfelt message too his fans on X.

“Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back,” Mahomes tweeted.

Mahomes, usually calm under pressure, was given a lot of pressure by the Eagles defense. He never got into a rhythm until late in the third quarter, scoring for the first time after 34 straight points by their opponents.

