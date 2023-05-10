Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are 'still communicating' for their children: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still communicating after their highly-publicized divorce in 2022, according to US Magazine. The Brazilian supermodel is sad about the end of their marriage, but is also looking forward to the future and her future endeavors.

Brady and Gisele split after more than a decade together due to Brady's decision to return to the NFL in 2022. Their relationship became strained because of his decision -- according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE. The renowned supermodel was excited when Brady declared his retirement, but it turned opposite after the QB's decision to make a comeback.

However, the insider who spoke to US Magazine declared that the pair is on good terms and are still communicating about the kids, who have always been Bundchen's priority. The former couple share son Benjamin, 12 and daughter Vivian, 9.

"Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship," the insider says.

The same insider also shared what are Gisele's ideas and plans for the future:

“She really wants to invest in herself and her ideas,” the source exclusively told the US Magazine. “Environmentalism through eco-conservation is truly what she is passionate about and we will be seeing a lot more from her on that front very soon. Gisele felt so free and empowered at The Met. Her dress was a symbol of that."

Why did Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady split up?

Over the last couple of years, it became clear that Bundchen wasn't interested in Tom Brady's future being in football anymore.

It became clear to the world right after Brady won his first (and only) Super Bowl in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He revealed during an interview that, when he found his wife in the middle of the field after the game, Gisele asked him "What else do you have to prove?"

The question was in regards to Tom Brady winning his seventh ring and his first away from the New England Patriots.

Gisele on the field right after Super Bowl LV

Bundchen wanted him to spend more time at home and end his career for good. 2022 was the first time the quarterback missed most of the offseason due to 'personal reasons'. None of that was enough for stopping the divorce to come through.

