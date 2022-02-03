"I love you all" - Tom Brady gets emotional narrating NFL journey with Patriots and Buccaneers

After retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message on social media thanking players, coaches and fans for making his 22-year career possible. The quarterback played for the New England Patriots for the first 20 years of his career and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final two.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, posted the message on his personal Twitter account, accompanied by a minute-long video showing some highlights throughout his career. The message reads:

"I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family and our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today."

"I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible."

Tom Brady @TomBrady I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today.



I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible https://t.co/3jmNWid9ZB

In the video, Brady features a post-match interview from after the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots 19-17 in Week 4 of the NFL regular season to narrate the montage, saying:

"Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches and...You know, I've just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people and...You know, it's been my home for 20 years so...I had the best memories."

"My kids were born here. I'll be part of this community for a long time, I'm not tearing up I already went through all that."

Brady retires from the NFL and is recognised as the greatest quarterback of all time

Brady retires as arguably the most successful football player of all-time with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVPs, as well as becoming the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdowns (624) and wins (243).

He finished his professional career with a record of 243-73 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl a record-breaking 15 times. There is even talk that he should be able to waive the mandatory waiting period before he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how highly regarded he is around the NFL.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since announcing his retirement, there have been rumors that he will be offered up to $25 million for his services as a TV announcer. Since he has only just announced his retirement to allow for more family time, it would be somewhat surprising to see Brady in the commentator's booth come September.

Edited by Adam Dickson