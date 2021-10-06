Tom Brady gives the least surprising answer to which NFL team he enjoys beating most

Tom Brady has spoken about the team he enjoys beating the most. In a headline week for Brady, the Bucs quarterback has named one team that riles him up more than any other. That team is, of course, Brady's kryptonite, the New York Giants.

The Giants defeated Brady in two separate Superbowls. Eli Manning and his teammates were responsible for putting the Patriots dynasty on hold when Big Blue beat the Pats in 2007-08 and 2012-13. Brady is still annoyed and frustrated about the defeats. He has repeated on numerous occasions that he would trade two championships in return for an undefeated 19-0 season which the Giants foiled.

Brady loves to beat the Giants.

Brady's pain against the Giants didn't end with that miraculous catch in the Arizona desert. The Giants returned four years later with the same quarterback, same head coach, and the same ferocious pass rush.

Brady went into the game fueled by revenge and a desire to honor the late Myra Kraft. Instead, Mario Manningham and Eli Manning conspired to cause Brady more problems. The Giants sent Brady home with another Superbowl defeat, and the angst inside Brady grew.

NFL @NFL @tiyasircar @IamLuisGuzman It tends to get overshadowed by another @Giants game-saving play.But this could be Eli’s greatest pass, ever. And @ManninghamNYG got his feet in. Pure brilliance. 📺: NFL 100 GREATEST PLAYS | Continues next FRIDAY at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork #NFL100 It tends to get overshadowed by another @Giants game-saving play.But this could be Eli’s greatest pass, ever. And @ManninghamNYG got his feet in. Pure brilliance. 📺: NFL 100 GREATEST PLAYS | Continues next FRIDAY at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork #NFL100 @tiyasircar @IamLuisGuzman https://t.co/RwkNJf8jpy

He never did get another crack at the Giants in a Superbowl. Eli Manning finished with a 2-0 record against Brady, and on both occasions, baby Manning outplayed the seven-time Superbowl champion.

Speaking on his broadcast, Brady laid it all out regarding the Giants and Eli Manning. He said,

"The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants." There's no doubt about that, 'cause they've taken away some really, you know - I've always joked with Eli (Manning), but yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat 'em, I love that."

Brady continued to confirm the one team he doesn't like beating,

Also Read

"And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots. Again, those are my guys, man. Those are the other warriors that I went to battle with for so long. So I've had a lot of battles over the years with different teams, there's a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but glad I'm through with the one last night."

The quarterback has now triumphed against all 32 NFL teams. However, one team inflicted a lot more pain on Brady than the others. The Giants continue to live rent-free in Brady's head.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar