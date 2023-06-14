“It sucks”- Tom Brady once got candid about devastating Super Bowl LII loss to Eagles despite historic performance

Tom Brady once opened up about his true feelings when he lost Super Bowl LII as a New England Patriots quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles.

TB12 led the New England Patriots nine times to the Super Bowl, and he won six of them. He could have won seven Super Bowl titles when he was with the Pats; however, he failed to do so.

Super Bowl LII took place in February 2018 between the Patriots and the Eagles at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Even though Brady had a remarkable game, throwing for 505 yards and three touchdowns, his efforts were not enough to secure a victory for the Patriots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the second half, Tom Brady and his team faced a 10-point deficit. However, Brady led a comeback effort by throwing touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan. The first touchdown pass helped narrow the gap, while the second one gave the Patriots a 33-32 lead with 9:22 remaining in the game.

Despite Brady’s efforts to lead the Patriots to a victory, Nick Foles and the Eagles responded with a touchdown drive of their own. With the game on the line, Brady had the opportunity to engineer another iconic Super Bowl-winning drive.

However, the Eagles’ defense had other plans. Brandon Graham’s strip-sack of Brady halted New England’s comeback attempt.

"They're all pretty disappointing," Brady said, per Edward Lewis of NFL.com. "I mean, losing sucks. But you show up and you try to win and sometimes you lose and that's the way it goes. ... It obviously—yup, it sucks."

The strip-sack forced the turnover and gave possession back to Philadelphia. The Patriots’ last chance to score ended with a failed Hail Mary attempt in their final position, sealing the Eagles’ victory.

Tom Brady's last Super Bowl loss came against the Eagles

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

The 15-time Pro Bowler retired from the NFL in February 2023, after his 2022 season went lukewarm. He played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022 and won his last Super Bowl ring with them. But his last Super Bowl loss came against Nick Foles and the Eagles.

Many argue that Tom Brady's performance against Philadelphia was the best of his entire career, although it brought no success. His ability to rally his team and make crucial plays was instrumental in putting the Patriots in a position to potentially win the game.

Although Tom Brady's comeback bid fell short, his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history remained intact. The game showcased the competitiveness and drama that often defines Super Bowl matchups.

Poll : 0 votes