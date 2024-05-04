Tom Brady hangs with Jeff Bezos and throws back Ketel One shots with $203,800,000,000 Amazon Mogul in Miami

Tom Brady, a former NFL quarterback, and Jeff Bezos, a billionaire who also resides in Miami, were spotted at the Sports Illustrated Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party on Thursday at Surf Club Restaurant. By all accounts, it seemed the two well-known figures enjoyed a lively conversation together.

Page Six reported that attorney Alex Spiro and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sat at Brady and Bezos' table.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and Bezos, the second-richest man in the world, are the two most recent well-known figures to show a genuine interest in Formula 1 racing. Actor Tom Cruise, musician Shakira and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are just a few more well-known celebrities who are F1 fans.

The former quarterback for the New England Patriots was seen wearing chic old-fashioned glasses in a video that an insider-only source provided to Page Six. Throughout the evening, he primarily spoke with the founder of Amazon, with Spiro signaling security to stop fans from filming their exchanges.

Even though the affluent duo attempted to avoid fans, a few people were seen trying to get a close-up look at Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos, frequently gazing in admiration.

It has also been reported that Brady, Bezos and Spiro were observed sharing a shot of Ketel One vodka before leaving the party together.

The former athlete and the business tycoon became neighbors in Miami after Bezos bought a $90 million home adjacent to Brady, per Bloomberg. Since then, the two have been spotted hanging around occasionally.

Comparing Tom Brady's net worth to Jeff Bezos'

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has a net worth of $203.8 billion, per Forbes. According to the report, the enormous amount places him one spot ahead of Tesla owner Elon Musk and only behind Louis Vuitton founder Bernard Arnault as the second richest human on Earth.

Bezos has a net worth far beyond that of the average American, which is $192,700, according to the Federal Reserve's 2023 report.

Bezos has been residing in a $90 million home that he bought in April. Situated on an 80,000-square-foot lot, this property boasts approximately 12,100 square feet of living space, a pool and a dock. Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump live next door to him.

Tom Brady is undoubtedly wealthy because of his legendary NFL career and large advertising deals, but how less wealthy is he than Jeff Bezos, his neighbor?

Brady announced his retirement in February 2023, and Forbes estimated his net worth to be $530 million at that time. Sponsorships accounted for $200 million of the total, while NFL contracts brought in $333 million.

Compared to Jeff Bezos' twelve-figure net worth, Brady's net worth is therefore rather low.