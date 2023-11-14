Tom Brady highlights how Peyton Manning would “p*ss him off”

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady had several battles over the years. By the time Manning retired, both he and Brady had spent their entire careers in the AFC and they met frequently. They also met in the playoffs on more than one occasion. As a result, there were things that one of them would do that aggravated the other.

Brady revealed recently on his podcast that he actually shared some playbooks and calls with Manning:

“There's playbooks that get passed on and pass down. When I got to the Patriots, we had different code words. ‘Omaha’ was, I guess, three syllables... We used Alpha, Omaha. And these are all code words for SNAP counts."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He believes that Eli Manning said that the playbook and calls had gone from the New England Patriots to the New York Giants and then finally to the Denver Broncos.

He continued:

“But Peyton used it so well, it used to piss me off that how you can get so many people offside. And I was like, what the f**k is he doing that's so different than when I used to do it.”

These two shared an intense rivalry on the field, and it even went down to the playbooks and snap counts. There were hardly two more fierce competitors during their day.

What is Peyton Manning's record against Tom Brady?

All time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady faced off 17 times during their careers. Of those 17 games, Manning won 11 of them. He was 8-4 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts and 3-2 with the Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady

They also had five games in the postseason, and Manning took home three of those victories. That includes the 2015 AFC Championship Game that led Denver to the Super Bowl title.

What is Eli Manning's record against Tom Brady?

Eli Manning also got the best of Tom Brady while they were playing. He was a career 3-2 against the legendary New England Patriots quarterback. He also infamously won two Super Bowls against Brady, including ending their perfect 2007 season.