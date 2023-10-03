Tom Brady not being in the NFL seems like a void missing, but that's the case in the 2023 season. The legendary quarterback called it a career this offseason after 23 seasons in the league. While retirement is ideal for some, it can be hard, and that's the case with Brady.

On the recent edition of the 'Let's Go' podcast, he talked about why retirement is causing him to lose some hair:

"I just watch. It's a hard thing. You just want to pull your hair on, go what the f**k is going on here. If you're part of a loss, you don't care about anyone else's losses. You just care about your loss. If you win, you look around and go, all right, who else lost? Football's a tough sport. It's brutally tough, and again, I was in it.

"I had a very big impact on every single game. I have zero impact on any games. I didn't have that perspective even when I was playing. This is a totally new life. I'm living right now, too. 32 years of playing, and now first time, I'm on the outside looking in."

For Brady, he started 333 regular-season games in his NFL career; 283 of those games were with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls and all three of his league MVP awards.

He then took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the Patriots. The quarterback won his seventh and final Lombardi Trophy in his first season with Tampa Bay.

Combined with the playoffs, Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to ever throw for over 100K yards and 700 touchdowns.

Tom Brady is busy expanding investment portfolio in retirement

Tom Brady with the Las Vegas Aces

The 46-year-old has been quite busy since hanging up the cleats. In August, Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club.

He also invested in two franchises in the city of Las Vegas. Brady and the Las Vegas Aces announced in March that he bought a minority share in the team.

In May, the NFL great bought an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders with owner Mark Davis, who also owns the Aces. Tom Brady also ventured outside a bit by investing in a pickleball team last October.

He also took to the race track in March by announcing the Brady Brand being the official apparel partner of the newly-created Hertz Team JOTA. It will be in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and other races in the World Endurance Championship series.

Needless to say, his investment portfolio is starting to look as stacked as his NFL resume.