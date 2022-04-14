"Can you delete the combine photo?" - Tom Brady has hilarious request for prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk

Tom Brady has increasingly leaned into the trendy business space in recent years. He's been an investor in cryptocurrency, was rumored to be interested in being a partial owner of the Miami Dolphins, and now has a message for Elon Musk after he expressed interest in buying Twitter. Taking to that same platform, Tom Brady took a laughable shot in the dark.

Referencing his infamous combine photo from the turn of the century, he politely asked Musk to delete it from the service. Here is the Tweet:

Tom Brady @TomBrady If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk

"If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk"

Elon Musk didn't publicly reply to the response, but one fan's response created another request for the quarterback. The top-liked response from a fan was to post the picture of the quarterback. In a rare move, the quarterback responded to the fan, asking Musk to ban the fan from the service.

Of course, this was all a joke, as the quarterback has never publicly called out anyone on social media or in interviews negatively.

Tom Brady's topsy-turvy 2020s

No. 12 at Super Bowl LV

While Twitter is currently grappling with a big decision, the quarterback has had to deal with them in recent years. It started at the end of the 2019 NFL season when the New England Patriots were bounced from the playoffs in their first game by the Tennessee Titans.

In the ensuing months, the quarterback had to decide whether to move on to his second team at an age when most quarterbacks had long since retired. He decided to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-to-learn offensive scheme under Bruce Arians. His reward was winning the Super Bowl.

After winning only one playoff game at the end of the 2021 season, he was again faced with a decision. This time, he retired. His plan was rumored to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, Brian Flores' lawsuit put that plan to bed. With no plan, Brady had to decide whether to stay retired and figure out a new plan or go back to his old ways.

He unretired and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today, the quarterback is back in the same place he's been every offseason for the last 20 seasons: working in preparation for a grueling test in the fall. Will it be for the last time?

Edited by Piyush Bisht