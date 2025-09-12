Tom Brady identifies $84,000,000 veteran QB who stands out for elite pre-snap apart from Patrick Mahomes

Elite pre-snap quarterbacks are a dime a dozen nowadays, but there’s one veteran who stands out from the crowd.According to Tom Brady, that is Matthew Stafford, who he believes possesses a unique skillset we rarely see in today’s NFL.“When you see someone do these no-look passes like he (Stafford) did last week, he knows where the defense is going to be aligned,” Brady told Colin Cowherd on Thursday’s episode of “The Herd” at 0:49.“He (Stafford) sees a certain coverage, he knows the high-low combination that’s gonna work against that coverage, so he stares at the low defender, draws the coverage to the low defender, stares at the low defender and then throws it to the higher receiver in the combination,” he added at 0:56.Brady calls that an elite level of play. Along with the Rams $84 million veteran, though Brady says the another QB that has that kind of skillset is Patrick Mahomes. He says that he also is extraordinary when it comes to reading the defense.“There’s a lot more I would say physical development happening at a younger age, but I would say less mental and emotional development from quarterbacks,” Brady added at 1:33.In the Rams’ opening game of the season, Stafford went 21/29 for 245 yards passing and one touchdown in a victory over the Houston Texans.As for Mahomes, he went 24/39 for 258 yards and a score in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.Tom Brady says the game has been “dumbed down”Studying under veteran quarterbacks has proven to be a massive benefit to many players who’ve stepped into that position.That’s something Brady talked about on “The Herd” and something many quarterbacks don’t have the luxury of these days.“Patrick flat out said, ‘I can’t thank Alex Smith enough for everything that he did for me. All I did was ask him questions in the media room my first year, and I look at my first year, that’s all I did with Drew Bledsoe,” he said at 1:52.Brady also noted how Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning learned under Brett Favre and Kurt Warner, respectively. He adds that there were a lot of QBs that weren’t thrown into the fire, and that’s enabled them to flourish. Alex Smith was the starter with the Kansas City Chiefs when Mahomes was drafted.“We’ve dumbed down the game in so many ways to allow for a lesser calibre developed player to get in there and lead an organization.”Brady worries that, because of this, young quarterbacks can lose their confidence quickly, and it’s challenging to regain.