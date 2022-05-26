"There’s something to be learned from watching his determination" - Tom Brady opens up on how Tennis star Rafael Nadal has inspired him over the years

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest player of all-time in the NFL. The record seven-time Super Bowl winner has reached a stage in his career where he is viewed as the ultimate hallmark of success.

Viewed as an example for all budding players to follow, Brady's determination and grit are what have set him apart from the rest of his peers. In the world of tennis, there too is a player who possesses similar attributes to the Buccaneers quarterback.

With 21 grand slams to his name, Rafael Nadal is arguably the greatest men's tennis player to walk the face of this planet. The Spaniard arrived and took the world by storm many years ago. He dethroned Roger Federer to be the only man ever to cross the 20 Grand Slam mark.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Brady has picked up quite a bit from the tennis star over the years. In an article for Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022, the quarterback talked about how he has admired and learnt from the game's very best:

"I admire athletes who push themselves to the limit, and I’m absolutely inspired every time Rafa takes the court."

He went on to say:

"There’s something to be learned from watching his determination, his strategy, everything that it takes for him to never take any moment for granted. He’s forever going to be remembered as one of the very best athletes in all of sports."

The two legends have time and again showcased to the world their incredible willpower and determination to overcome the mightiest of odds. When all is said and done, both will be remembered as two of the greatest athletes in the world of sports.

Tom Brady and Rafael Nadal's partnership to shake up NFT market

After beating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final earlier this year, Nadal took to Twitter to announce that he would be teaming up with Autograph, an NFT (Non-fungible tokens) platform co-founded by Brady.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

Now I want to bring you all closer to my game and my world, in a way I've never done before…

Thanks to the fans and to those that have supported me. Now I want to bring you all closer to my game and my world, in a way I've never done before…There's more things to make with @Autograph 😉

Nadal collaborated with Autograph to release a unique capsule of NFT collectibles to give his ardent fans a taste of what his world looks like.

Nadal, however, isn't the only tennis star the NFL quarterback's platform has tied up with. Naomi Osaka as well has a similar set of collectibles for fans under the Autograph banner. This only goes to show just how fast the world of fan-colleticable memorabilia is evolving.

