Tom Brady issues statement as NFL icon receives bad news over investment in $58,540,000 franchise

Tom Brady isn't a name you would generally associate with losing and after more than a year since his retirement from the NFL, he received perhaps his biggest sports loss. The team he has a partial stake in, Birmingham City, was relegated. Despite the pain, Brady delivered a statement on social media on Saturday with a bright outlook.

"Thank you for your support in a tough first year Bluenoses. We have a long way to go but it’s because of all of you that we’ll achieve great things in the future."

According to the team's website, via Pro Football Talk, Brady has been tasked to advise the sports science department on "health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs." In addition, he has taken on the role of working on the business side of things to facilitate and continue to grow the team's marketing deliverables.

In other words, Tom Brady serves as part consultant, part person who makes things run better and finds new marketing opportunities and partnerships.

Tom Brady's investments in sports franchises in the spotlight

Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

In soccer, when a team gets relegated, they get demoted from a higher league to a less-talented league. Birmingham City has now slid into the third tier for the first time since 1995.

According to Front Office Sports, Tom Brady now owns a stake in five sports teams. He owns minority stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), and Birmingham City FC (EFL). He also is part of an ownership group for the Las Vegas Night Owls in Major League Pickleball and a team in E1 Series: Electric boat racing.

According to Forbes, the total value of the Las Vegas Raiders was $6.2 billion in 2023. However, it is unknown just how much of the team he has a stake in. The Birmingham City FC team is valued at $58.54 million, per Transfermarkt.

The value of his other sports investments are not readily available, but most would agree that the value of his other teams likely pale in comparison to the $6.2 billion Raiders franchise, which ranks as the sixth-most expensive team in the NFL.