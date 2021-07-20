Tom Brady jokes about the down in Chicago at the White House: 'People started calling me sleepy Tom'

Tom Brady and company made a trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl championship this week. Brady stole the show during the Buccaneers' visit with a speech that will be remembered for years.

The G.O.A.T. stepped up to the plate and tapped into his Tampa Bay Tom on the microphone. Brady's speech started out with a great punch line: "40% of people still don't think we won." Brady looked back at President Joe Biden, saying, "You understand that, Mr. President?"

.@TomBrady with the jokes, showing support towards @JoeBiden



Not a lot of people think we could win, in fact, 40 percent, still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?"



"People started calling me 'Sleepy Tom'" after he forget the down in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/QGe0D07xVP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 20, 2021

During the game against the Chicago Bears, Tom Brady forgot what down it was, which ultimately lost the Buccaneers the game. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also made a comment about the game against Chicago. Brady said NFL fans started calling him "Sleepy Tom" after the incident. Again, Brady looked back at the President and asked, "Why would they do that to me?"

Tom Brady has shown a different side of himself since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has become a jokester on Twitter and Instagram.

Tom Brady brings enjoyment to the Buccaneers' White House visit

President Biden Hosts Super Bowl LV Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers At The White House

Brady has done it again. The Buccaneers' trip to the White House may be one of the best of all time.

President Joe Biden and Tom Brady cracked jokes and poked fun at the recent Presidential election. The Buccaneers quarterback has been on fire since joining Tampa Bay.

.@TomBrady and President Joe Biden having fun at the White House today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lBW7iT5Q4o — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 20, 2021

"We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years, and they started calling me 'Sleepy Tom'. Why would they do that to me?"

The 'Sleepy Tom' reference could be a shot at former President Donald Trump, who called current President Joe Biden 'Sleepy Joe.'

I'm here for Tom Brady and President Biden cracking jokes at Trump's expense https://t.co/xHqDfsxlvS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2021

USA Today's Emily Leiker reported that this was the first time since 2005 that Tom Brady attended the White House after winning the Super Bowl. Brady did not participate in the Patriots' visits in 2015, 2017, and 2019. The G.O.A.T. opted out of visiting in 2017 because he was visiting his mother.

The last time Brady made an appearance at the White House, George W. Bush was still President. The five-time Super Bowl MVP could make another trip next season if the Buccaneers can hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2021.

