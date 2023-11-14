Tom Brady jokingly puts his Super Bowl ring on line in Ohio State vs Michigan bet with CJ Stroud

Tom Brady is a proud University of Michigan alumnus. He had 395 completions for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns in four seasons with the Wolverines. He went 20-5 as the starter and helped his squad win the 1999 Citrus Bowl and 2000 Orange Bowl.

Brady has also defeated their bitter rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The upcoming Wolverines-Buckeyes game was brought up when Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was on Brady’s Let’s Go! Podcast. The seven-time Super Bowl winner chose his team to win while jokingly putting one of his rings on the line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady makes a bet with C.J. Stroud

The second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft chatted with Tom Brady and Jim Gray about his mindset coming into his rookie season. He also shared how growing through challenging times helped him support his teammates.

However, the conversation inevitably went to the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan game on November 25 because it was Stroud’s alma mater. In three seasons at Ohio State, Stroud compiled a 21-4 record and tallied 85 touchdown passes on a 69.3 completion percentage.

With C.J. Stroud picking Ohio State and Tom Brady going with Michigan, the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player said:

“So, we gotta bet, so, if Ohio State wins, which I don't really feel as well, whatever we're gonna see, how about this, you get one of my Super Bowl rings, and if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you gotta give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 and all your future years in the NFL, how about that?”

Before the big game, Michigan will face Maryland, and Ohio State will play against Minnesota. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are ranked second and third in the nation, respectively, with identical 10-0 records. Brady’s university has won their last two meetings with Ohio State. Michigan also leads the all-time series 60-51-6.

C.J. Stroud has been impressive to begin his NFL journey

Stroud is making his best Tom Brady impression through his first ten NFL games. He has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,626 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He also has two rushing touchdowns and 86 yards from the ground.

More importantly, the Houston Texans are on the fringe of the AFC playoff picture with a 5-5 record. Stroud’s leadership has allowed the AFC South squad to win three of their last four games.

He’s coming off an impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with 356 yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing score.