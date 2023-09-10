The New England Patriots didn't get their season opener off to a good start. But once they got rolling, Tom Brady, who was being honored at halftime, loved the first touchdown of the new season.

Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay intercepted Jones and returned it for a touchdown. Then Ezekiel Elliott fumbled, which then led to a DeVonta Smith touchdown. As a result, the Patriots were down 16-0 in the first quarter.

However, after a poor start, Mac Jones and the offense got cooking and the first touchdown of the new season was forthcoming...and Brady loved it.

It is no secret that Tom Brady still has a lot of love for the franchise that made him who he is and, of course, Kraft was a big part of that.

After such a poor start to the game, Jones finally got New England on the board with a touchdown to tight end Hunter Henry. Following this, Brady kissed Kraft on the forehead.

One fan couldn't believe what they saw.

"Tom Brady truly can’t resist giving Kraft lil pecks."

Other Patriots fans gave their thoughts on Brady giving a kiss to Kraft.

Tom Brady has a soft spot for Kraft and the Patriots, but fans got a true glimpse of it in this match.

Tom Brady getting honored at Gillette Stadium

Brady made his name at the Patriots, an organization where he spent a remarkable 20 years and won six Super Bowls. He then moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final years of his career.

For most ex-players, they have to wait a while before getting inducted into a team's Hall of Fame but for Brady, he will be put straight into the New England Hall of Fame. This is not a surprise given what he has done for the franchise over the years.

It is normally a four-year wait, but in the spring, Brady will be inducted on June 6, per Ari Meirov. After two decades of incredible service, Brady will take his rightful place in New England's Hall of Fame.