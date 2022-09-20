"One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time" - Tom Brady lauds Aaron Rodgers ahead of blockbuster Packers-Buccaneers face off

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The two will face off this Sunday at Tampa Bay at 4:25 ET, with many expecting it to be a good game involving the legendary quarterbacks.

Ahead of their week three showdown, Brady spoke on his podcast, Let's Go, and spoke highly of the Packers.

"Yeah, it's a tough game. It's a big challenge. I'd got a lot of studying on the plane last night. It's a new defense coordinator since the last time we played them. And they had some really talented players on defense. [They're] really physical upfront, some great edge rushers were Rashan Gary, is a former Michigan guy that I love and he's a great player rushing to the quarterback so well."

Brady added that the Packers have a good, young secondary, as well as Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time leading them.

"They have really athletic linebackers, first round pick this year. And then guys in the secondary, Jaire Alexander is one of the great young corners in the game. I think one of the highest paid guys in the game too. So they're good at the secondary. They're very good at linebacker, they get a lot of pass rushers. They have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Aaron leading them. And they played great last night."

Rodgers reciprocated the respect after Sunday night's victory over the Chicago Bears. He said that TB12 is a legend and that the Packers will have to play their best football against the Buccaneers.

Watch Aaron Rodgers speaking on Tom Brady below:

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. Brady has the most Super Bowl victories by any player in the NFL with seven, winning six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

He has the most QB wins, passing yards, touchdowns, and completions, and is widely considered the greatest of all time.

Rodgers is a four-time MVP, winning MVPs in back-to-back seasons over the last two years and has also won a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. He has been selected to five All-Pro teams and 10 Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Sunday's matchup will feature two of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, and could be a future matchup in the NFC Championship. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top Sunday.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Let's Go Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far