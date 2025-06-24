Tom Brady lands guest spot on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s ultra-exclusive wedding guest list

Tom Brady finds himself on the ultra-exclusive guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. The ceremony is part of a lavish, multi-day celebration that includes a yacht party aboard Bezos’ superyacht Koru and events at iconic Venetian venues.

Brady and Bezos have reportedly grown close over the years. Both own homes in Indian Creek, the ultra-exclusive Miami neighborhood nicknamed “Billionaire Bunker,” where they’re neighbors.

Over the past few years, they’ve been spotted together at high-profile events like the F1 Miami Grand Prix party, where they reportedly spent most of the night chatting and even took shots of Ketel One vodka together.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will join a star-studded crowd, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey.

The couple requested no gifts. Instead, donations are being made in guests’ honor to preserve Venice’s cultural and environmental heritage.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez first met in 2016 at an Amazon Studios party. Their romance didn’t go public until January 2019, when the National Enquirer exposed their affair just one day after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Sánchez, then married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, also separated around the same time. The affair quickly escalated into a global tabloid frenzy, especially after Bezos accused the Enquirer of blackmail and hinted at foreign interference, though the leak was later traced to Sánchez’s brother.

Sánchez, a former TV anchor and licensed pilot, began working closely with Bezos on projects like Blue Origin and the Bezos Earth Fund. In May 2023, they got engaged during a trip to the South of France.

Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame peer Tony Gonzalez shares a child with Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez

Tony Gonzalez and Lauren Sánchez share a son named Nikko Gonzalez, born in February 2001. Though their romantic relationship ended shortly after Nikko’s birth, they’ve remained co-parents.

Sánchez has even described Gonzalez and his wife, October, as two of her best friends.

Nikko, 24, graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2024 and has started modeling. He walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana earlier this year.

Jeff Bezos has four children with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott: three sons and one daughter.

Besides Nikko, Sánchez has two more children, Evan and Ella, from her marriage to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Interestingly, Tony Gonzalez and his wife, October “Tobie” Gonzalez, are also attending Lauren Sánchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos in Venice this week.

Lauren has called Tony and his wife October her “best friends,” and the three have even vacationed together with Bezos aboard his superyacht. October was also part of Sánchez’s star-studded bachelorette party in Paris last month.

Talking about Tom Brady and Tony Gonzalez, they were contemporaries in the NFL, though their careers only overlapped briefly at the end of Gonzalez’s run. Gonzalez played from 1997 to 2013, while Tom Brady’s career spanned from 2000 to 2022.

So they shared the field for 14 seasons, but since Gonzalez spent his final years with the Falcons in the NFC and Tom Brady was with the Patriots in the AFC, they didn’t face off often.

