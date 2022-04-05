Tom Brady lands himself a side gig hinting at his future ambitions once he actually retires

Tom Brady has proven to be a jack of all trades regarding his off-the-field endeavors. The three-time NFL MVP has his apparel line, aptly called "Brady," and his own NFT business called "Autograph," among others.

His most recent foray into business is joining a business advisory firm known as The Consello Group.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA champion Pau Gasol is also a member of the advisory board for The Consello Group. On its website, the Consello Group states that it specializes in investing and financial services.

The former New England Patriots signal-caller continues to make a name for himself off the field. It looks as if Tom Brady is preparing for a time when he is indeed done with the game of football by joining The Consello Group.

How long will Tom Brady continue to play in the NFL?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you happen to know the answer to this question, you should be in Vegas placing betting lines for teams. When Tom Brady retired after the 2021 season, many believed that he hadn't yet played his last down, and they were correct.

What was it that caused the Pro Bowl quarterback to return for 2022? Many have speculated that he desired to achieve even more and chase an eighth Super Bowl championship.

Others have speculated that the former All-Pro quarterback was playing at the highest level of his career, despite losing 30-27 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

The numbers would back up this assessment. Last season, he threw for a career-best 5,316 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns (second-best of his career) to only 12 interceptions.

He also finished second in the MVP voting to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After re-acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback, the Buccaneers worked feverishly to re-sign receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract. They also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million extension.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source

After losing offensive guards Ali Marpet (retired) and Alex Cappa (signed with the Cincinnati Bengals), the team traded for New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason to help the offensive line.

No one knows when Tom Brady will retire again, but as long as he continues to play at an elite level, we can hopefully expect at least two more seasons.

