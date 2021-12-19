"I'm the fastest man alive" - Tom Brady and the Buccaneers issue reminder to the world ahead of SNF clash

Opponents have enough to worry about when it comes to Tom Brady. But the arguable GOAT left a public declaration that he hasn't exhausted all of his powers quite yet in a message on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' official Twitter account.

Brady hinted at a speedy surprise on Sunday night

Few, if any, have truly managed to conquer Brady, but the recent regular season editions of the New Orleans Saints have come rather close. Though Tampa Bay earned a Divisional round victory in the Big Easy en route to last year's Super Bowl triumph, New Orleans has won each of the last three regular season meetings against Brady's Buccaneers, including a 36-27 triumph on Oct. 31.

The Saints (6-7) will need another win if they plan on lingering in the NFC playoff picture. They're currently on the wrong end of tiebreakers in the five-way tie for the last Wild Card playoff spot held by Washington. They'll head to Tampa Bay to battle a Buccaneers team (10-3) that can clinch the NFC South title on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Brady hinted that the Saints might have a little more to worry about on Tampa's Twitter, showcasing an often unsung scrambling ability that did manage to net a first down in last weekend's overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. It's accompanied by a Brady quote that gives the Saints yet another element to worry about as Sunday's big divisional tilt looms.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers "I don’t know how many times I have to keep telling you people. I’m the fastest man alive." - @TomBrady "I don’t know how many times I have to keep telling you people. I’m the fastest man alive." -@TomBrady https://t.co/wSt4KGcu5Q

""I don’t know how many times I have to keep telling you people. I’m the fastest man alive," Brady says in the accompanying quote attached to the video. The 12-yard scramble showcased came in the first quarter of Sunday's win and extended a Buccaneers' scoring drive.

Rushing has always been one of Brady's more unsung talents. While his prowess will never be confused with the mobile antics of his contemporaries like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, he has still proven reliable on quarterback sneaks and goal-line efforts. Since 2010, Brady has scored 21 rushing touchdowns and tied for the sixth-best tally in that span. Age has also done little to deter the 44-year-old Brady from using his feet. He ran the ball 30 times last season. This was the 12th time he had reached that tally in his career, and last season was his most populous rushing season since 2015 in New England. For his career, Brady has tallied 1,111 yards on 662 carries, 27 of which have ended in touchdowns.

CJ Errickson @CJ_Errickson Tom Brady is even more willing to run than Derek Carr.



Tom Brady is even more willing to run than Derek Carr. https://t.co/hgqCNDH1oa

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe