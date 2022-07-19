"41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean" - Tom Brady isn't letting Madden off the hook for brutally underrating him and naming him QB No. 12

Tom Brady trolled the video game Madden after it gave the 44-year-old a 41 awareness rating. The seven-time Super Bowl champion wasn't even in the game in his second season.

Brady responded to Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase after the receiver was not ranked as one of the top 10 receivers in the game. Chase said he will be using that as extra motivation this season.

The quarterback saw this and decided to poke fun at himself as he tends to do nowadays. He commented that he wasn't even in the game in his second season.

The legendary quarterback then saw a post from a fan on Twitter that posted his Madden stats from his second season. The quarterback had his awareness rated at just 41.

The quarterback promptly responded:

"41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean."

During his second season in the video game he was "QB No.12" and did not even have a photo of himself. Surely Madden will not feel that they dropped the ball as the signal caller won three Super Bowls between 2000 and 2004.

Can Brady and Buccaneers win the Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

Any team that has the 44-year-old on its roster will be one of the favorites for the Lombardi Trophy. He won the Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers and then lost in the divisional round in the previous season. Tampa Bay will once again be in contention in 2022.

But can they win it all? Without a doubt, they can. Given the state of their division, Tampa should be making the playoffs at a minimum. Both Carolina and Atlanta are in rebuild mode and are unlikely to seriously trouble the Buccaneers.

The only threat is the New Orleans Saints. They have been a team that for whatever reason, gets the better of the seven-time Super Bowl champ and has been called the 44-year-old's kyptonite. Offensively, the Saints can struggle, but defensively, they will keep themselves in games more often than not.

Looking at other teams in the NFC, the Rams are the ones to beat, closely followed by the Packers and then Brady and his Buccaneers. The 49ers are a bit of an unknown commodity with Trey Lance and then we have Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see how far Tampa Bay can go this coming season.

