Tom Brady lures in former Patriots teammate to run it back in Tampa

Quarterback Tom Brady's decision to unretire less than two months after calling it a day on his legendary career has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gearing up for another championship run.

The roster lost a few key pieces from last season, including starting guard Ali Marpet retiring. To replace Marpet, the Bucs traded for a familiar face for Brady.

Tampa Bay sent a fifth-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in return for guard Shaq Mason. Mason has been with the Patriots since 2015 where he helped protect Tom Brady, winning two Super Bowls along the way. The Bucs will acquire the last two years of his five-year, $45 million contract. While expensive, Mason's contract is worth it as he was, statistically, the fourth-best guard last season.

Mason's cap hit is just $10 million in 2022 and falls to under $9 million in 2023. This is clearly one of the better moves of the offseason when it comes to value and it shows the Buccaneers meant it when they said they were going to bulk up the roster for another run at the Super Bowl with Tom Brady returning.

Shaq Mason joins an offensive line consisting of Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs. Expect the Bucs to make several other value moves to improve the overall roster.

Buccaneers add WR Russell Gage for Tom Brady's arsenal

Shaq Mason wasn't the Buccaneers only acquisition this week. The Bucs have agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage.

Gage leaves the Falcons, where he was poised to be used as a #1 receiver in 2020, and joins Tampa Bay. Down south, he will fill a more fitting role as a No.3 slot receiver. It is rumored that the deal is for three years worth $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy



Tom Brady has a new weapon The Bucs are signing Russell Gage per @RapSheet Tom Brady has a new weapon The Bucs are signing Russell Gage per @RapSheet Tom Brady has a new weapon 👀 https://t.co/rD8G3zArRW

Gage is only 26 years old and will fill the void left by Antonio Brown. Gage is more agile, quicker, and healthier than Brown was. It was in Russell Gage's best interest to leave the Falcons, who aren't projected to do much in 2022.

Losing Russell Gage is a major blow to Atlanta just as they emerged as a dark-horse team to go after Deshaun Watson. With minimal weapons on offense, Watson may avoid going to Atlanta.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar