Tom Brady maintains faith in 'phenomenal' Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs frustrating Week 16 loss vs Raiders

If there's one person who still believes in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's Tom Brady. The retired quarterback had a few epic battles with Mahomes over his final few years in the NFL, and he knows what kind of player and competitor Mahomes is.

The Chiefs stunningly lost 20-14 on Christmas day to the Las Vegas Raiders, dropping to 9-6 on the season. That's the most losses they have had in the Mahomes era, but Brady isn't all that worried about it. The former New England Patriots star said about his former rival:

"You could see the fire and Patrick Mahomes yesterday. I love the way Patrick approaches it. Believe me with the confidence that he is a player. I don't think that he thinks anyone can really stop him.

"I still believe in what the Chiefs are doing in that. And I'm never going to bet against a guy like Patrick because I think he's such a phenomenal player and leader."

The Chiefs' offense is struggling mightily. Receivers not named Rashee Rice have been completely unreliable and at times, a negative impact on the offense. Drops have caused interceptions and led to several losses.

Travis Kelce appears to have taken a step back as well. The Chiefs tight end has not at all been the dominant force he usually is, and the offense has struggled as a result.

Nevertheless, Brady knows never to count out any team that has Mahomes on it, and he has faith in the player the Chiefs QB is.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are struggling

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-6, their worst record since Patrick Mahomes became a starter. The playcalling has been poor, and the supporting cast has been awful. Mahomes himself hasn't been as magical as usual.

The receivers have not helped. They've made errors that have contributed to three losses this year. Kadarius Toney has lent himself to two of those losses directly by making mistakes or being completely unable to catch any pass.

Nevertheless, they're primed for a playoff spot and can't be ignored when Mahomes is still their quarterback.