WATCH: "Fastest QB in the game" - Tom Brady makes a bold claim in latest advert for his apparel brand

Tom Brady is a man of many talents, with the most obvious being one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game of football. But he is also a premiere businessman and salesman.

Each of the latter two were on display in the latest tweet from the three-time NFL MVP. He is the owner of his own apparel line, aptly named Bradybrand. In his tweet, TB12 is shown running and he made a mention of being the "fastest quarterback in the game."

WATCH: Tom Brady RUNS his way into shape for the upcoming season

Tom Brady @TomBrady You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards right? No accident. @bradybrand RUN is available Thursday. You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards right? No accident. @bradybrand RUN is available Thursday. https://t.co/WGYFBU2V9f

The video, which shows TB12 running in black athletic gear on a city street, has the following caption attached to it:

"You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards, right? No accident. @bradybrand RUN is available Thursday."

RUN appears to be a part of the athletic wear from Bradybrand.

The video will surely be helpful as mandatory minicamps are underway throughout the league. Players are getting prepared with workouts and learning the ins and outs of their respective team playbooks.

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make it back to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

With mandatory minicamps starting up for teams in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are determined to right the ship and return to the Super Bowl.This will give the team a chance to earn a third Lombardi Trophy for the franchise.

The 2021 season began with a lot of promise as the team came off of a 2020 season which saw them hoist the Lombardi Trophy. They won with a stunning 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs then began to suffer injuries, particularly to the defensive secondary. The team lost future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to a severe rib injury (he returned later in the year). To make matters worse, Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL in week 15 and was done for the rest of the season.

Under the leadership of Tom Brady and his league-leading 5,316 yards passing and 43 touchdowns, the team made it to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. They dispatched the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

The Bucs lost 30-27 to the LA Rams on a last second field goal. Weeks later, Brady decided to retire for all of 40 days before returning to the team to take care of what he called "unfinished business."

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The Buccaneers now look poised to make another run at the Super Bowl with the bulk of their team in place. There is a question of whether Gronkowski will return to the team being a free agent.

But most believe that the veteran will return to the team once several of the minicamps have ended.

With TB12 back and new head coach Todd Bowles taking over. The Buccaneers will look to once again be at the top of the mountain once the dust settles in 2022.

