Tom Brady makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes' struggles with Chiefs O-line ahead of Eagles showdown

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might sit in two different careers now, but the two are still significantly intertwined. Part of Brady's job with FOX is to dissect the quarterback and what has gone right for the Chiefs and what has gone wrong. Unfortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, the team is 0-2 in its last two games.They risk slipping to 0-3 as they face the Eagles on Sunday, September 14. To avoid this, they can't have their ongoing issues continue. Speaking in a September 11 clip of &quot;The Herd with Colin Cowherd&quot; posted to X, Brady gave his thoughts on what has been holding Patrick Mahomes back.Cowherd assessed that the offensive line ruined the two Super Bowls that Mahomes lost, referencing the loss to the Eagles and the loss to Brady's Buccaneers. This led to a response from Brady.&quot;I always say you control the line of scrimmage, you control the game. He's had a lot of unique offensive line combinations, Patrick has, they've been trying to find a left tackle at that position for a long time, he's got to find a way to overcome that,&quot; Brady responded.&quot;Because the Super Bowl, so much of that game ended up being that Eagles defense in front played their tail off that game, and really, the Chiefs had no chance when they were rushing that well,&quot; he added.Mahomes was sacked six times by the Eagles in Super Bowl 59, which was the most he had been sacked all season. However, Mahomes' offensive line allowed the quarterback to get sacked at least four times in five total games. He was sacked at least once in all but three games.Patrick Mahomes' upcoming schedule puts Chiefs' back against wallPatrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: ImagnIn most Andy Reid-era seasons, the Chiefs have had a front-loaded schedule, but this could be Mahomes' toughest situation ever to start a season. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Chiefs will face the Super Bowl Champion Eagles in Week 2.If they slip to 0-2, as plenty of playoff teams have before, all is not lost, but the pressure will be top-tier on the quarterback and his shaky offensive line.On top of the pressure, Mahomes would be faced with a monumental mountain to climb in the face of stiff competition. After Week 2, the Chiefs will face Russell Wilson, to whom the Chiefs have lost in a blowout somewhat recently (24-9 on October 29, 2023). After that, the Chiefs will face Lamar Jackson, who has defeated Mahomes in the regular season before.Two weeks later, the Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions, who could be a tougher out than their 0-1 start indicates. It sounds impossible, but the Chiefs could be under .500 heading into late October, which would be the first time in Patrick Mahomes' history.Will the Chiefs reverse the narrative with a decisive win against the Philadelphia Eagles?