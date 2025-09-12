  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes' struggles with Chiefs O-line ahead of Eagles showdown

Tom Brady makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes' struggles with Chiefs O-line ahead of Eagles showdown

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:54 GMT
Tom Brady makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady makes feelings known on Patrick Mahomes' struggles with Chiefs O-line ahead of Eagles showdown - Source: Getty

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes might sit in two different careers now, but the two are still significantly intertwined. Part of Brady's job with FOX is to dissect the quarterback and what has gone right for the Chiefs and what has gone wrong. Unfortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, the team is 0-2 in its last two games.

Ad

They risk slipping to 0-3 as they face the Eagles on Sunday, September 14. To avoid this, they can't have their ongoing issues continue. Speaking in a September 11 clip of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" posted to X, Brady gave his thoughts on what has been holding Patrick Mahomes back.

Cowherd assessed that the offensive line ruined the two Super Bowls that Mahomes lost, referencing the loss to the Eagles and the loss to Brady's Buccaneers. This led to a response from Brady.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I always say you control the line of scrimmage, you control the game. He's had a lot of unique offensive line combinations, Patrick has, they've been trying to find a left tackle at that position for a long time, he's got to find a way to overcome that," Brady responded.
"Because the Super Bowl, so much of that game ended up being that Eagles defense in front played their tail off that game, and really, the Chiefs had no chance when they were rushing that well," he added.
Ad

Mahomes was sacked six times by the Eagles in Super Bowl 59, which was the most he had been sacked all season. However, Mahomes' offensive line allowed the quarterback to get sacked at least four times in five total games. He was sacked at least once in all but three games.

Patrick Mahomes' upcoming schedule puts Chiefs' back against wall

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

In most Andy Reid-era seasons, the Chiefs have had a front-loaded schedule, but this could be Mahomes' toughest situation ever to start a season. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Chiefs will face the Super Bowl Champion Eagles in Week 2.

Ad

If they slip to 0-2, as plenty of playoff teams have before, all is not lost, but the pressure will be top-tier on the quarterback and his shaky offensive line.

On top of the pressure, Mahomes would be faced with a monumental mountain to climb in the face of stiff competition. After Week 2, the Chiefs will face Russell Wilson, to whom the Chiefs have lost in a blowout somewhat recently (24-9 on October 29, 2023). After that, the Chiefs will face Lamar Jackson, who has defeated Mahomes in the regular season before.

Ad

Two weeks later, the Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions, who could be a tougher out than their 0-1 start indicates. It sounds impossible, but the Chiefs could be under .500 heading into late October, which would be the first time in Patrick Mahomes' history.

Will the Chiefs reverse the narrative with a decisive win against the Philadelphia Eagles?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications