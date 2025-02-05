Tom Brady makes feelings known about who he is rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59 showdown

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 59 while being closely observed by Tom Brady. The New England Patriots icon will make his Super Bowl debut as a commentator and will be joined by Kevin Burkhardt.

While Brady is expected to be neutral, it's natural to assume that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be rooting against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The quarterback has already hoisted the Lombardi Trophy thrice and could join Brady, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana on the list of signal-callers with four wins.

Mahomes could also etch his name into the history books by becoming the first quarterback to lead his team to three straight Super Bowl wins. Given that the Chiefs superstar is currently on a better career trajectory than Brady was at the same age and is touted to usurp him as the greatest ever, the 47-year-old would be forgiven for cheering for the Eagles.

However, Brady isn't worried about Mahomes closing the gap on his legacy. On the contrary, he'd be ecstatic if the Chiefs superstar was on the winning team on Sunday. On the Let's Go Podcast, he said:

“Well, I’m broadcasting the game, so I don’t really have a rooting interest per se. The only thing I root for in these situations are great games. I will say if the Chiefs win, I will be very happy for them. I mean, what they’ve achieved is unmatched.” [From 17:44]

Tom Brady calls out the Chiefs' detractors

While Tom Brady doesn't have a vested interest in seeing one team win, most neutrals are keen on seeing the Eagles winning and denying the Chiefs a historic three-peat and a fourth Lombardi Trophy win in six years. The seven-time Super Bowl champion knows better than most what it feels like to be on a team most people root against but doesn't understand why that's the case. He added:

"People always hated on us for so many years. And I didn’t understand it because all I did was like, we try to do things the right way, we try to go out there and compete for our job and win. And there’s an excellence that I appreciate about people who are doing other things at really high levels because you understand the commitment that it takes for them to do what they’re doing. And to be in this country and to not cheer for excellence is beyond me.” [From 18:04]

Contrary to popular belief, Brady is enjoying watching Mahomes and the Chiefs' dynastic run. He might not be actively cheering for them but appreciates their greatness nonetheless.

