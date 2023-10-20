Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, each known for their unwavering competitiveness and desire to win.

That has translated to plenty of success over their careers - nine Super Bowl titles, six Super Bowl MVPs, eight regular-season MVPs, 29 Pro Bowls, and 16 All-Pros, among other accolades. Their rivalry was the stuff of legend throughout the 2000s and 2010s, but they have been mostly friendly off the field.

However, the former Indianapolis Colt and Denver Bronco cracked a joke about Brady on Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, narrating a flight experience:

"I don't know if Tom flies Delta to get to a yacht. ... I was on a Delta flight the other night. I flew back from Hawaii, and my flight got canceled. I was in 36F; has Tom ever sat in 36F on a Delta flight?"

That prompted a response from the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer, who was named a strategic advisor by Delta Airlines nearly two months ago:

"I'm sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome..."

The stats vindicate Brady's tweet: according to the Indianapolis Star, Peyton Manning was 3-5 when the gameday temperature was 32F or lower, throwing for only 1,796 yards and more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (eight). Those were further compunded by the fact that the Colts played (and still play) in roofed stadiums.

Brady, meanwhile, was much more adept in the cold - going 35-8, throwing for almost six times as many yards, as well as more touchdowns (81) than interceptions (34).

Peyton Manning on the de-emphasis of guests on the Manningcast: "It’s given more time for Eli to make fun of me"

In the same podcast appearance, Peyton Manning discussed what had changed with the Manningcast (his alternate broadast of ESPN's Monday Night Football with his younger brother and New York Giants legend Eli) since it entered its third season.

In its first two seasons, the Manningcast would feature three or four guests per episode, but in 2023, that number reduced to two. That has allowed the brothers to communicate more, which is something that has happened only by coincidence. Peyton Manning said:

"We tried to have three this past season, and we’ve had some late cancellations. We’ve only had two guests, so it’s given more time for Eli to make fun of me.

"It’s certainly given us maybe a little more time to talk some football, so maybe that’s something we’ve kind of stumbled on to. But it’s been fun.”

The Manningcast is available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the USA AND ON tsn+ in Canada.