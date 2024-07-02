Tom Brady makes surprise appearance at Motorola CEO's wife's birthday in Cape Cod: Report

Tom Brady is hitting the final stretch before the rubber meets the road in his new FOX commentary gig. However, despite being on deck to travel around the country every week between September and February, the former quarterback isn't taking it easy.

According to Page Six, Brady "surprised" Motorola CEO Greg Brown's wife and made a special trip to Cape Cod, located 90 miles east of Massachusetts from the Hamptons. Brady is reportedly friends with the head honcho.

Cape Cod sits at a distance where a decision to travel to the party is a somewhat sizable commitment. He spent much of the evening with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He also signed four footballs for a handful of lucky kids and gave the CEO's wife a "bouquet of flowers."

Tom Brady maintains relationship with Northeast Coast four years after leaving Patriots

Tom Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid, Red Carpet

It feels like yesterday that the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history walked away from the game. While it has been little more than a year since he played his final snap, some would argue that it hasn't been long at all since he played in the league.

However, most would agree that it has been a sizable chunk of time since the quarterback called it quits with the New England Patriots. The quarterback left the team early in the 2020 calendar year, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The retired quarterback has been seen in connection with the area or the Patriots several times this offseason. At the Roast of Tom Brady, he shared the stage with Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and others, including Robert Kraft. Then, he met with Kraft again at the Motorola CEO's wife's party. He also made an appearance with the Patriots, who retired his number.

Put simply, it appears that despite moving away and joining Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises, Brady's heart lies on the Northeast Coast.

