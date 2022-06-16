"'God, I remember that day" - Tom Brady dives deep into conversation about his meme-worthy NFL Combine photo 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's Hall of Fame career is devoid of any major blemish. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has achieved everything in his seemingly never-ending career and has little to be ashamed of. But over the years, the quarterback has been haunted by one moment, or rather one image.

Brady's infamous NFL Combine photo from 2000 continues to serve as a reminder of how far the quarterback has come. But the former New England Patriots star has tried his best to wipe the photo's existence off the internet, even requesting Twitter owner Elon Musk to help him eviscerate it off the social media platform.

Tom Brady @TomBrady If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk

But during his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday, Brady said his demand to have the photo deleted forever is just a joke and he doesn't have a problem with it.

When host Dan Patrick asked how much money Tom Brady would be willing to pay to have that photo wiped off the internet, the quarterback laughed and said:

"Oh, man. You know what? I wouldn't pay anything. It serves as a great reminder of where I've come from. So at this point, I would say I'm pretty cool with it."

Brady also reminisced about the day the photo was taken:

I look back and I think, God, I remember that day. I remember rooming with Mark Bolger in an Indianapolis hotel room and laughing about where we were at and couldn't imagine that we were both in this position. We were in that, you know, Brady-Bolger wasn't the greatest quarterback class. Chris Redman and Chad Pennington. So we've come a long way since then, but Mark actually had a great career... A lot of these guys that just I don't run into that much anymore. But we had a great time."

Tom Brady since the combine photo

Tom Brady's infamous shirtless photo, coupled with his under-par performance during the Combine, saw him slip to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. The New England Patriots finally picked the quarterback with the 199th overall pick and it would prove to be the greatest steal in NFL draft history.

Brady and the Patriots won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons before the quarterback left the franchise to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He won a seventh Super Bowl title in his debut season in Tampa, adding another glorious chapter to his storied career. After changing his mind on retirement, the legendary quarterback is returning for his 23rd NFL season and is looking for an unprecedented eighth championship ring.

Looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster, they have as good a shot at the Super Bowl as anyone in the NFL. It will be great to see them on the field in just a few months time.

