Tom Brady met with loud boos at Indy 500 as Colts fans revisit old playoff scars against ex-Patriots QB [WATCH]

Indianapolis Colts fans still aren't fans of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. He dominated Indianapolis throughout his career, racking up a 16-4 record versus the Colts, including playoff games.
In the playoffs, Brady excelled versus Indy, sending the Colts home early four times in five games. Those old playoff wounds resurfaced on Sunday, when Brady was announced at the Indy 500.
Fans at the race bombarded Brady with boo's, but he took it in stride, smiling and waving to the crowd.
In the postseason, Brady and the Patriots met the Colts in the AFC Championship game in 2004, 2007 and 2015. New England got the better of Indianapolis in two of those three conference championship contests. In 2003-04, the Patriots downed the Colts 24-14 on their way to their second Super Bowl in the Brady era.
Brady and the Pats defeated Indianapolis 20-3 in the divisional round in the next season, en route to winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Two seasons later, New England and Indianapolis met again in the postseason, with the Colts coming out on top to advance and win Super Bowl XLI.
Tom Brady doesn't work from Raiders facility
Tom Brady remains close to the NFL. The league's leading passer serves as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders and plays a crucial role in the team's front office. Brady has helped the front office with roster decisions despite working away from the team.
Last week, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll appeared on the "Brock & Salk" podcast and touched on Brady's role with the team.
"We're phone buddies," Carroll said. "He hasn't been out here but one time since we've been here, but we've talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he's the all-time competitor."
Caroll added that Brady's presence in Las Vegas played a role in his decision to sign with the Raiders and resume coaching.
