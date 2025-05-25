Tom Brady met with loud boos at Indy 500 as Colts fans revisit old playoff scars against ex-Patriots QB [WATCH]

Indianapolis Colts fans still aren't fans of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. He dominated Indianapolis throughout his career, racking up a 16-4 record versus the Colts, including playoff games.

Ad

In the playoffs, Brady excelled versus Indy, sending the Colts home early four times in five games. Those old playoff wounds resurfaced on Sunday, when Brady was announced at the Indy 500.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans at the race bombarded Brady with boo's, but he took it in stride, smiling and waving to the crowd.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the postseason, Brady and the Patriots met the Colts in the AFC Championship game in 2004, 2007 and 2015. New England got the better of Indianapolis in two of those three conference championship contests. In 2003-04, the Patriots downed the Colts 24-14 on their way to their second Super Bowl in the Brady era.

Ad

Brady and the Pats defeated Indianapolis 20-3 in the divisional round in the next season, en route to winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Two seasons later, New England and Indianapolis met again in the postseason, with the Colts coming out on top to advance and win Super Bowl XLI.

Tom Brady doesn't work from Raiders facility

Tom Brady remains close to the NFL. The league's leading passer serves as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders and plays a crucial role in the team's front office. Brady has helped the front office with roster decisions despite working away from the team.

Ad

Last week, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll appeared on the "Brock & Salk" podcast and touched on Brady's role with the team.

"We're phone buddies," Carroll said. "He hasn't been out here but one time since we've been here, but we've talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he's the all-time competitor."

Caroll added that Brady's presence in Las Vegas played a role in his decision to sign with the Raiders and resume coaching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.