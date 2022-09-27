Tom Brady doesn't mince words about Buccaneers' poor performance in loss against Packers

For any other person to lose a game is normal; for Tom Brady it is exceptional because he rarely loses. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady was largely anonymous during the game. In the first three quarters, he could not lead his team to a single touchdown, whereas his counterpart Aaron Rodgers had two touchdowns of his own.

In the final few minutes of the game, we saw the vintage Tom Brady rise again when he led them to a 91 yard drive for a touchdown with just 14 seconds remaining. They elected to tie the game with a two-point conversion. However, they first faced a delay of game penalty after taking too long and then a failed attempt erased their chances of a comeback.

As the team's leader, Brady was not impressed and put his hand up for the loss. He tweeted that they had to be better and that he was ready to go again this coming Sunday. Considering they play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next at home, they would have to be at their best to stand a chance of winning.

Tom Brady first to put his hand up after the game

His tweet reflects his feelings from right after the game. The two-point conversion became needlessly difficult after he and his offense were unmindful of the clock. Another thing that he would have noticed as well is that they were very lucky that the touchdown pass was allowed to stand. The replay showed the clock expired before Tampa Bay got the snap off.

Such poor execution cannot be tolerated by those with designs to win another Super Bowl. Tom Brady said the same after the game when he contended that it was the execution on the part of the offense that had let the team down.

Brady has been nowhere close to his best this season and the offense's highest score this season has been 20 points against the New Orleans Saints. He does not feature among stats leaders in passing and touchdowns, which is a marked turnaround from last year when he led in those categories.

But if there is one person who can never be written off, it is Tom Brady. Considering how aware he is of improving himself and always willing to take responsibility, it would be foolish to rule him out of contention.

