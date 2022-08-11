Tom Brady to miss practice for personal reasons, Buccaneers HC refuses to reveal why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to be absent from the team's practice sessions for several days. He was missing today and head coach Todd Bowles expressed that he will address the situation only after practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport's tweet, Brady will be absent for a "few days" pertaining to personal, non-football reasons.

Rapoport also indicated that the veteran is fine and the team is okay with him missing practice for a few days. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will handle the offensive duties until he returns.

Brady only recently returned to practice on Saturday, after missing several sessions earlier this month. He also had a scheduled veterans rest day last week. The exact reason for his absences remains undisclosed. Tampa Bay have already announced that the quarterback will not play in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Tom Brady seen with Tua Tagovailoa at joint practice session amid tampering news

The NFL recently fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross $2 million and stripped the team of their 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round picks. This was in response to their impermissible contact with Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Had the Dolphins acquired Tom Brady, it would have been extremely detrimental to current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's career. He would have been benched at best or traded. Tagovailoa was asked last week in practice what the team's pursuit of Brady meant to him, to which he said:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm still here. To me, that's all noise at this point."

Tampa Bay and Miami then held two joint practice sessions this week. With that juxtaposition in place, Tua revealed that he spoke to Brady after practice.

“I was able to talk to Tom. We were talking on the side for a good bit. He asked me how my offseason was.”

The two Floridian teams are set to kick off their preseason with an exhibition game in Tampa. Both teams will be aiming to move past the scandal and focus on the upcoming season. We will see them in action this weekend.

