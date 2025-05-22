Tom Brady mourns sudden death of Jim Irsay as Colts owner dies at 65

Tom Brady is one of many in the NFL community who is mourning the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He died in his sleep on Wednesday.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning shared a touching tribute for Irsay. Manning, who was drafted No. 1 by the Colts in 1998, shared how heartbroken he was to hear Irsay had died.
"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing," Manning wrote. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten.
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18"
Manning's former AFC foe, Brady, also shared his condolences. Brady replied to Manning's post, adding heart and prayer emojis along with his message.
"RIP," Brady commented.
Irsay took over as the owner of the Colts in 1997 after his father, Robert, died. At just 37 years old, he became the youngest owner NFL history.
Tom Brady in partnership to open sports museum is Las Vegas
As a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and a NFL player that excelled for over two decades, Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning. He also enjoys celebrating others' success and excellence in their crafts. Along with his "Let's Go" podcast co-host Jim Gray, the former quarterback is opening a sports and entertainment museum.
The "Hall of Excellence" at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, will officially open on June 20. It will feature memorabilia from professional athletes and celebrities from the entertainment industry.
To make the museum even more iconic, legendary actor Morgan Freeman will narrate the self-guided tour. Visitors will not only get to view memorabilia but also learn the history behind the pieces.
Some of Brady's jerseys from his playing days with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also be featured in the museum.
