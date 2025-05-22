Tom Brady mourns sudden death of Jim Irsay as Colts owner dies at 65

Tom Brady is one of many in the NFL community who is mourning the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He died in his sleep on Wednesday.

Ad

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning shared a touching tribute for Irsay. Manning, who was drafted No. 1 by the Colts in 1998, shared how heartbroken he was to hear Irsay had died.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing," Manning wrote. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Manning's former AFC foe, Brady, also shared his condolences. Brady replied to Manning's post, adding heart and prayer emojis along with his message.

"RIP," Brady commented.

Brady mourned the loss of Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay (image credit: instagram/peytonmanning)

Irsay took over as the owner of the Colts in 1997 after his father, Robert, died. At just 37 years old, he became the youngest owner NFL history.

Ad

Tom Brady in partnership to open sports museum is Las Vegas

As a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and a NFL player that excelled for over two decades, Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning. He also enjoys celebrating others' success and excellence in their crafts. Along with his "Let's Go" podcast co-host Jim Gray, the former quarterback is opening a sports and entertainment museum.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The "Hall of Excellence" at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, will officially open on June 20. It will feature memorabilia from professional athletes and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

To make the museum even more iconic, legendary actor Morgan Freeman will narrate the self-guided tour. Visitors will not only get to view memorabilia but also learn the history behind the pieces.

Some of Brady's jerseys from his playing days with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also be featured in the museum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.