Tom Brady names who he believes is the greatest NFL HC of all-time

Tom Brady is going into his twenty-second season in the NFL, third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has been in the public eye for the better part of two decades. From social media to charity events and TV commercials, the quarterback has expanded his brand enormously since leaving the New England Patriots.

The veteran's recent activity has also been very intriguing. He returned from a short retirement and headlines trended about him signing a massive broadcasting deal with FOX. Once the signal caller decides to call it quits for good, he has his next career all lined up.

He recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to talk football and who he feels is the best head coach of all time.

"I've been around great mentors in my football career, you know, being blessed to get drafted by the Patriots. I was around one of the great owners in the history of the NFL and Mr. Kraft, one of the great the greatest head coaches in NFL history in you know, in Coach Belichick.

Brady also cited several members of the Patriots coaching staff over the years.

Josh McDaniels, Charlie Weis, Romeo Crennel, I mean, the list goes on with the coaches that have been around general managers, Jason Licht, Scott Pioli. I get to be around players, you know, I had the best players, you know, I was around the best defensive players, offensive players. "

The Brady-Belichick dynasty supports the QB's claims

It shouldn't come as a shock that the veteran would name Bill Belichick as the greatest head coach of all time. It’s a sentiment shared by many. Aside from that, he was the quarterback’s coach for nearly two decades. The two may not be on the same team anymore, but a mutual respect is still there.

With an improved team, Belichick will be hunting down his first Super Bowl ring post-Brady with second-year QB Mac Jones running the offense. The team also signed DeVante Parker to add to a strong attacking unit.

Tom Brady @TomBrady 🫡 My @hertz megaphone is coming in handy this Fathers Day My @hertz megaphone is coming in handy this Fathers Day 📣🫡 https://t.co/K6PLYnry8x

The Bucs QB will head into the 2022 season with many of his Buccaneer teammates returning and ready to take at least one last run at the Super Bowl. His stiffest competition will come in the form of defending world champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran has an interesting challenge to overcome as he chases his eighth ring before maybe riding off into the football sunset.

Source: Tom Brady on the Dan Patrick Show

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far