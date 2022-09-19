"Tom Brady needs anger management as well as marriage counseling," "Did TB12 just call Lattimore a p***y a** b**ch lmao" - NFL fans go wild as Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore both get ejected from game

Tom Brady has a bit of a history of getting noticeably frustrated when things don't go his way on the football field. He's no stranger to getting into verbal altercations with other players, including those on his own team.

He was at it again in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the New Orleans Saints. In a tied 3-3 game during the fourth quarter, Tom Brady attempted to throw a deep ball, which was aggressively broken up by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Brady may have felt there was a penalty on the play as he verbally attacked Lattimore following the pass.

The Saints and the Buccaneers are bitter NFC South division rivals who also have a history of altercations. At the center of it has been Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. These two are often matched up across from each other on many plays, exchanging words throughout games.

The situation came to a boil when Marshon Lattimore yelled back at Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette. This sparked Mike Evans to come off the sideline and throw Lattimore to the ground. This caused a brawl between the two teams on the field.

Here's what it looked like:

Evan Winter @evan_winterAtoZ This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. https://t.co/T2GLYlcvKn

The whole event sent NFL fans into a frenzy. Many jumped on Twitter to share their takes on all of the extra action during the intense game.

Here are some of the top comments:

Warning: NSFW language used

Harry Saxman @harrysaxman Did Tom Brady just call Lattimore a “pussy ass bitch” lmao Did Tom Brady just call Lattimore a “pussy ass bitch” lmao

J-kay @Jkay60723000 @evan_winterAtoZ Tom needs to be taken out running his mouth and getting crap started and stands their like a punk @evan_winterAtoZ Tom needs to be taken out running his mouth and getting crap started and stands their like a punk

Matthew Alire @AlireMatthew @evan_winterAtoZ He won’t even let somebody put their hand in Brady’s face. There’s a reason brady always goes to him when it matters. @evan_winterAtoZ He won’t even let somebody put their hand in Brady’s face. There’s a reason brady always goes to him when it matters.

Ev Silva @ANSW3R_E3 @PFF Round 4? It's hard to keep track these dudes been battling like this for years @PFF Round 4? It's hard to keep track these dudes been battling like this for years

Champion Picks @ChampionPicks @PFF Mike Evans came in to defend Brady like the Secret Service @PFF Mike Evans came in to defend Brady like the Secret Service 😂

Jared Krekeler @jkrek0 @PFF Every time Mike Evans gets locked down this happens @PFF Every time Mike Evans gets locked down this happens😂😂😂

ziz @zizberento Can’t wait for a @MikeEvans13_ and Marshon Lattimore celebrity boxing match in a decade Can’t wait for a @MikeEvans13_ and Marshon Lattimore celebrity boxing match in a decade 😭😭

While many players were involved in the fight, only Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were ejected from the game. The Buccaneers went on to win by a 20-10 score, ending Brady's regular-season losing streak against the Saints.

Tom Brady's recent struggles against the Saints

Tom Brady and Marshon Lattimore

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season. In his first two years with the team, he faced off against the Saints four times during the regular season and lost all four of those games.

He threw just six touchdowns and eight interceptions in those games, and had three multi-interception games.

Brady's four-game losing streak in the regular season against the Saints is his longest losing streak against any NFL team at any point during his entire career. While Brady did defeat the Saints in a playoff game during the 2020 season, he finally ended the regular-season losing streak in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

