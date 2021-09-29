Drew Brees urges Tom Brady to break his NFL record with first pass attempt against the Patriots 

It has been billed as the ultimate grudge match—Tom Brady against his former employer, the New England Patriots.

In addition to getting a victory over his former team, Brady will also have the chance to go past Drew Brees and become the NFL's all-time passing yards leader. The Tampa Bay quarterback only needs 68 yards to pass Brees’ record of 80,358 yards.

Brees, a former New Orleans Saints star who is now an analyst for NBC, had several run-ins with Brady during his career and is one of a select few players to have a winning record against him (5-3).

Vala Afshar @ValaAfshar Coming out of Week 3, Tom Brady has 80,291 career passing yards. That means he only needs 68 yards to break Brees' all-time passing yards record.



He will break the record in New England. Coming out of Week 3, Tom Brady has 80,291 career passing yards. That means he only needs 68 yards to break Brees' all-time passing yards record.



He will break the record in New England. https://t.co/MADWe1SuMM

When Brees captured the record in 2019, he did it with a 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tre’Quan Smith at home in a blowout of the NFC East team.

Brees wants Brady to capture the record quickly

With Brady almost certain to hold the record after Sunday night’s game, Brees wants Brady to do it the same way he broke Peyton Manning's record: with one pass. The former Saints quarterback said:

"I'd be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way. You said he needs, what? Sixty-eight yards? Let's have New England kick it in the end zone, start at the 25 and have him launch one to Mike Evans and let's just be done with it.

Brees also expressed his admiration for Brady's longevity, saying:

"There's no doubt I think that's gonna get knocked down pretty quick. I can't think of a guy who has invested more into his career and his preparation and kind of what he's meant for the game. It's definitely a special record because it speaks to the longevity that he's been able to experience and the level that he's been able to play at."

When Brees broke Manning’s record, the game was stopped for what seemed like an eternity as the entire stadium applauded and recognized what they had just witnessed. But will Brady get a similar reception at Foxborough on Sunday?

Tom Leyden @TomLeyden #Buccaneers Each of the top five leaders in @NFL passing yards played for at least two teams. Tom Brady enters Sunday’s matchup 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ record. #Patriots Each of the top five leaders in @NFL passing yards played for at least two teams. Tom Brady enters Sunday’s matchup 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ record. #Patriots #Buccaneers https://t.co/dZ9nZzcKvo

What reception with Brady receive?

It is likely the Tampa Bay fans in attendance will stand and applaud, but what will the Patriots fans' reaction be towards the player that led them to six Super Bowl victories?

One would think that any bitterness of Brady leaving would sit to one side just for this moment.

Also Read

It is yet another record that Brady will break on Sunday and, as Brees stated, it would be truly magnificent to see him launch a pass downfield top to break the record with the first play of the game.

Bill Belichick will have other ideas, but this adds another layer to an already enticing matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar