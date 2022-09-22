"Tom Brady and the Bucs have to lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement" - Ex-Ravens star urges NFL GOAT to add retired TE to Buccaneers roster

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the best quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history. They played 11 seasons together, nine with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Gronkowski retired this offseason, leaving a void at tight end. Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is taking notice of that void this season for Tampa Bay. He took to Twitter to urge the three-time NFL MVP to get Gronkowski out of retirement.

Griffin III tweeted an interesting stat about Tampa Bay's tight ends. In the first two games of the 2022 season, the unit has recorded just three receptions for 20 yards. Here's what Griffin III posted:

"Tom Brady and the Bucs have to lure Rob Gronkowski out of retirement. The Bucs only have 3 catches for 20 yards from their Tight Ends this season. Brady needs his guy back so he can attack the middle of the field like we are accustomed to seeing him do."

Cameron Brate has two receptions for 16 yards while rookie Cade Otten has one reception for four yards. In Gronkowski's two seasons with the Buccanners, he had 100 receptions, 1,425 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

In both seasons, he was either second or tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns. As a duo, Brady and Gronkowski put up some amazing stats.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's stats together

The duo after winning Super Bowl LV

During their time together with both the Patriots and Buccaneers, the duo had some incredible stats. Gronkowski had 620 receptions for 9,275 yards receiving, and 93 touchdowns with Brady under center. In 22 career postseason games with the quarterback, Gronkowski had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

The 15 career receiving touchdowns in the playoffs are the second-most in NFL history to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (22). The duo have won an exceptional four Super Bowls together.

Without question, the 45-year-old quarterback could use a familiar face. Tampa Bay have yet to get the most out of their tight ends and Gronkowski would be a boost to their offense. The issue is that Rob Gronkowski seems content with his retirement. One thing we've learnt is to never say never. Gronkowski came out of retirement once before, joining Brady at the Buccaneers.

As to whether he will do it again, that remains to be seen.

