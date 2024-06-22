“Tom Brady never missed mandatory minicamp”: Julian Edelman calls Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence ‘a bad look’

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • “Tom Brady never missed mandatory minicamp”: Julian Edelman calls Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence ‘a bad look’

“Tom Brady never missed mandatory minicamp”: Julian Edelman calls Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused absence ‘a bad look’

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Jun 22, 2024 10:38 GMT
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Julian Edelman
“Tom Brady never missed mandatory minicamp”: Julian Edelman calls Aaron Rodgers' absence ‘a bad look’

Aaron Rodgers' unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp has dominated headlines over the past week and a half.

While the New York Jets maintained their stance that they were kept in the loop, Rodgers' absence is still an unexcused one, which means he will be subject to fines for missing mandatory minicamp.

Several voices chimed in on the 'Where is Aaron Rodgers' story and this week, it was Julian Edelman's turn to lend his voice to that chorus.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday, June 21, Edelman said:

also-read-trending Trending
“I know a lot of people do things differently. But god forbid the New York Jets start 1-3 in the beginning of the season – they start with the Niners, Tennessee, the Patriots [and the Broncos] – if they go 1-3, this is going to be such a big distraction for that locker room because everyone’s going to be talking about it."

Edelman noted that there's likely to be a few players in that locker room wondering where Aaron Rodgers is spending his time if not at minicamp, considering he played just four snaps last year.

“If they start 4-0, no one’s going to care. This is the NFL. It’s a bad look for your leader, for whatever reason, to go on an unexcused absence.
"I was with Tom Brady. In his later years, he started missing OTAs here and there but he never missed a mandatory minicamp. I just thought it was a bad look,” Edelman said.
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Syndication: The Courier-Journal

How much will Aaron Rodgers be fined for missing Jets' mandatory minicamp?

Going by the revised Collective Bargaining Agreement, missing day one of mandatory minicamp carries a fine of $16,953, per Around the NFL's Kevin Patra. Missing two days doubles that amount to $33,908. A third absence means a fine of $50,855.

Considering the Jets' mandatory minicamp was on June 11-13, Rodgers is likely to be fined just over $50K for his unexcused absence.

This week, Jets owner Woody Johnson attempted to do some damage control in his star quarterback's mysterious absence. Johnson dropped some footage of Rodgers looking 'good as ever' this spring.

In Rodgers' absence, the Jets have been giving first-team reps to Tyrod Taylor, who took over the backup QB job from Zach Wilson.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी