"Tom Brady could never": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' stunning no-look pass vs Raiders in Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes putting in a solid performance.The Chiefs signal caller had the Raider defense on their toes for the entire half and the three-time Super Bowl MVP pulled off a no-look pass to find Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice.NFL fans reacted to Mahomes' slick pass to his WR.&quot;Brady could never.&quot;Cam Rich 💎👻 @CamRich16_08LINKBrady could never&quot;Mahomes throwing no-look passes while I can’t even parallel park.&quot;🧱 Songs Of Eden 🎵 MiDi Punkz Fam @SongsOfEdenLINKMahomes throwing no-look passes while I can’t even parallel park&quot;No other qbs doing this lmao.&quot;Greedy | #EGE @Greedyszn1LINKNo other qbs doing this lmao&quot;Matt Stafford does this weekly, but I guess it’s only cool when Mahomes does it..&quot;Jesse Reeves @JesseMReevesLINKMatt Stafford does this weekly, but I guess it’s only cool when Mahomes does it..&quot;No, he can legit see over there his peripherals. Thats on the defense for only looking at the dudes head.&quot;Anthony Flater @flater_anthonyLINKNo, he can legit see over there his his peripherals. Thats on the defense for only looking at the dudes head&quot;That no-look pass was surgical precision! Mahomes reading the defense like a chess master, knowing exactly where every piece moves. The way he manipulates coverage is just next level 🎯 Who's your pick for MVP this season?&quot;Code And Chill @AdamjzqLINKThat no-look pass was surgical precision! Mahomes reading the defense like a chess master, knowing exactly where every piece moves. The way he manipulates coverage is just next level 🎯 Who's your pick for MVP this season?The Chiefs lead the Raiders 31-0 after the third quarter, with Mahomes running riot by completing 26 of his 35 attempts for 286 passing yards and three touchdowns.Patrick Mahomes fooled Raiders defense with cheeky moveThe no-look pass was just one of the highlights from Patrick Mahomes on Sunday as the Chiefs quarterback fooled the Raiders defense on 4th down from their 40-yard line.“This fu***** never fu***** works,&quot; Mahomes said to draw the Raiders offside.Mahomes fooled the defense by taking the snap and handing it to running back Kareem Hunt, who got the first down.