  "Tom Brady could never": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' stunning no-look pass vs Raiders in Week 7

"Tom Brady could never": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' stunning no-look pass vs Raiders in Week 7

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:29 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' stunning no-look pass vs Raiders in Week 7 - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes putting in a solid performance.

The Chiefs signal caller had the Raider defense on their toes for the entire half and the three-time Super Bowl MVP pulled off a no-look pass to find Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice.

NFL fans reacted to Mahomes' slick pass to his WR.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Brady could never."
"Mahomes throwing no-look passes while I can’t even parallel park."
"No other qbs doing this lmao."
"Matt Stafford does this weekly, but I guess it’s only cool when Mahomes does it.."
"No, he can legit see over there his peripherals. Thats on the defense for only looking at the dudes head."
"That no-look pass was surgical precision! Mahomes reading the defense like a chess master, knowing exactly where every piece moves. The way he manipulates coverage is just next level 🎯 Who's your pick for MVP this season?"
The Chiefs lead the Raiders 31-0 after the third quarter, with Mahomes running riot by completing 26 of his 35 attempts for 286 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes fooled Raiders defense with cheeky move

The no-look pass was just one of the highlights from Patrick Mahomes on Sunday as the Chiefs quarterback fooled the Raiders defense on 4th down from their 40-yard line.

“This fu***** never fu***** works," Mahomes said to draw the Raiders offside.
Mahomes fooled the defense by taking the snap and handing it to running back Kareem Hunt, who got the first down.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
