Tom Brady notes end of first rookie commentating season culminating in the 2025 Super Bowl

Tom Brady has appeared in the Super Bowl more times than any starting quarterback in NFL history. However, his next trip will be much different than his previous ones. As a commentator for FOX, Brady will be traveling to New Orleans, but he won't be playing in it.

Brady reacted to getting to the final game of his rookie commentating season in a prerecorded message put into a trophy shaped like a microphone sent to "Good Morning Football." The program played the recording and a clip was posted on X on Monday.

"Rookie member of the Fox NFL broadcast team," Brady said (0:39). "I couldn't be more excited to join Kevin (Burkhardt), Erin (Andrews) and Tom (Rinaldi) to call my first Super Bowl from the Superdome. Come to think of it, the big game and I have some pretty good memories together down in New Orleans.

"Our team has been hard at work all season long, and it seems like just yesterday I picked up a mic for my first game. But now the Super Bowl is upon us and our FOX crew is ready. See you February 9th. Let's go."

Brady, Burkhardt and the crew's 2024-25 workload will be lighter once the week concludes, returning Brady to perhaps the closest feeling since his first brief retirement after the 2021 season.

Tom Brady could be forced to react live to Patrick Mahomes doing something he never accomplished

Tom Brady at NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Tom Brady will have had weeks to prepare for Patrick Mahomes to do something in the Super Bowl he never achieved. Brady reached consecutive Super Bowls multiple times in his career, but he never won three in a row. If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, it will be Mahomes' first major Super Bowl accomplishment that beats Brady.

As the commentator on FOX, Brady most likely will be forced to react to the play that gets the Chiefs over the top as it happens. While he might have had the chance to prepare himself for what he will say, the live moment might betray his true feelings.

Brady has won more Super Bowls than Mahomes — seven to what could be four — but it would be the first big step toward Mahomes overtaking Brady's legacy.

How will the FOX commentator react in the moment?

