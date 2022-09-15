Tom Brady finally addresses rumors about him appearing on the Masked Singer amid 11-day disappearance from Buccaneers training camp

Prior to the start of the season, Tom Brady missed 11 days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp. This gave rise to various speculations about his whereabouts.

Following his return from his short-lived retirement, Brady hasn't shown as much motivation in the public's eye as he did in previous seasons. A fan-based theory also suggested that Brady might be on a show called 'The Masked Singer' during his absence from the team.

Tom Brady recently cleared the air on all those accusations. In his weekly appearance on Let's Go! podcast, Brady said the following:

"I don't know where they get all these things. They gotta talk about something. Wasn't me. I wasn't masked and I'm not a singer. So that wouldn't really fit my profile."

He continued:

"I'm basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes. Other than that, I'm basically worthless."

There are various rumors that this might be the last season of Brady's career in the NFL. Brady also gave some clarity about it:

"I'm just going to take it day by day, and I'll evaluate everything as it comes... I think we've all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true... I think for me, the ability to play and love what I'm doing in year 23 with a new group of teammates, a really committed team. It's really fun for me, I feel the joy, I feel the happiness, I feel the camaraderie."

As of now, no one apart from Tom Brady knows what the seven-time Super Bowl champion is going to do after this season ends.

Tom Brady will be up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2

Tom Brady against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020. Since then, he has a record of 1-4 against the New Orleans Saints. The only win that he recorded against the Saints was during the playoffs of their Super Bowl run in the 2020 season.

He will be up against the Saints in Week 2. Following an impressive 19-3 win against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers now face a very tough challenge against their division rivals.

The Saints got better in the offseason. In Week 1 they played against the Atlanta Falcons and were down 26-10 in the fourth quarter. Somehow they came back and dramatically won the game 27-26. New Orleans poses a serious threat to the crown of the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Brady would love to finally win a regular-season game against the Saints as a Buccaneer. We will see if he is successful on Sunday.

