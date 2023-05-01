Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and NFL world send prayers to Shaquil Barrett as Bucs LB suffers tragic loss

The NFL community expressed their support for Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett following the tragic incident involving his daughter.

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Lewan, Robert Griffin III, Jermaine Johnson II, and Maxx Crosby shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Wilson, Griffin, and Mahomes quoted the Buccanneers’ official statement, which read:

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Tom Brady shares his support for the grieving Shaquil Barrett and his family.

Jermaine Johnson II @ii_jermaine 🏾🖤 Mannn.. Sending nothing but love and Prayers to Shaq and the Barrett family. Lord I pray that you cover them with your love and grace in this awful time.🏾🖤 Mannn.. Sending nothing but love and Prayers to Shaq and the Barrett family. Lord I pray that you cover them with your love and grace in this awful time. 🙏🏾🖤

Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77



Heartbroken for them, sending thoughts and prayers to them. 🏻 As a dad, I can’t imagine the pain Shaq and the rest of the Barrett family are going through.Heartbroken for them, sending thoughts and prayers to them. As a dad, I can’t imagine the pain Shaq and the rest of the Barrett family are going through.Heartbroken for them, sending thoughts and prayers to them. 🙏🏻

🦅MaddMaxx🦅 @CrosbyMaxx 🏼 Being A Father… The Shaq Barrett News Absolutely Crushes My Heart. Praying For Him & His Family Being A Father… The Shaq Barrett News Absolutely Crushes My Heart. Praying For Him & His Family😔🙏🏼

MLFootball @_MLFootball



, sending my thoughts and prayers to the Barrett family.



Rest easy young Angel Tragedy: The 2-year-old daughter of a Tampa Bay #Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, Arrayah, drowned in the swimming pool at the family’s south Tampa home Sunday morning., sending my thoughts and prayers to the Barrett family.Rest easy young Angel Tragedy: The 2-year-old daughter of a Tampa Bay #Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, Arrayah, drowned in the swimming pool at the family’s south Tampa home Sunday morning.💔💔💔, sending my thoughts and prayers to the Barrett family.Rest easy young Angel🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/4SFj1ZkMGQ

Shaquil Barrett mourns for his daughter's untimely passing

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Shaquil Barrett's two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in their swimming pool at their residence in Tampa on Sunday morning.

The Tampa Police Department responded to the incident, and Arrayah was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead shortly after.

Authorities believe the incident was accidental and have launched an investigation. As of now, there is no information regarding the funeral arrangements for Shaquil Barrett's daughter.

Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have been together since high school and have three other children besides Arrayah. Barrett joined the Buccaneers in 2019 and has since established himself as a key player on the team. He led the league in sacks with 19.5 in his debut season, earning him multiple accolades.

In 2021, Barrett agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2023 NFL season will be his tenth since being undrafted in 2014.

Despite the devastating loss of his daughter, Shaquil Barrett will also have to overcome the Achilles injury that limited his playing time in the 2022 season when he returns to action.

