Tom Brady picks sides in Josh Allen vs Lamar Jackson debate as QBs chase first Super Bowl ring

Tom Brady knows a thing or two (or seven) about winning a Super Bowl, just look at his resume. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback recently made an appearance on Deep Cut with VicBlends, where he was interviewed while getting a haircut.

One question that Brady was asked was who he thinks the next quarterback will be to win a Super Bowl. He responded by predicting that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen would be the next to win a Super Bowl.

"I like Josh Allen a lot. I think he's, I'd say I pick Josh. Yeah, I like Josh a lot as a guy, as a leader. But you know, he's got to get past the Chiefs and that's hard because Patrick's incredible in the way he leads that team. I love Lamar too."

Like Tom Brady mentioned, Allen has to get through Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and are always a contender with Mahomes.

Brady also mentioned that he loves Lamar's chances too, as many thought the Ravens had a chance of making the Super Bowl last season. With the addition of Derrick Henry, the Ravens are one of the contenders in the AFC this year, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills on the other hand lost many key players this season, including WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, OL Mitch Morse, S Jordan Poyer, CB Tre White, and LB Leonard Floyd.

Tom Brady said he's 'not opposed' from un-retiring from the NFL

Tom Brady AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two

Tom Brady retired from the NFL following the 2022-2023 season. Last year was his first season out of the NFL since 2000.

Brady initially retired the year before but with a change of heart, he came out of retirement and played another season. When asked about his chances of coming back again, Brady didn't close the door on a potential return.

"I'm not opposed to it. If they would, I don't know if they're gonna let me become an owner of an NFL team ... I'm always gonna be in good shape. Always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back. I don't know if they let me but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Tom Brady can still play and has shown that in his last few years in the NFL. He combined for a 21-13 record in his last two seasons while throwing 10,010 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.